Cricket

WATCH: Hardik Pandya plays with son Agastya, father-son duo hit helicopter shot for six

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been sidelined by BCCI selectors as he has failed to get completely fit to play. 

(Source: Instagram)

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been sidelined by BCCI selectors as he has failed to get completely fit to play. 

He had an ordinary T20 World Cup where he had no impact whatsoever. That was the main reason he was dropped from the home series against New Zealand and the ongoing tour of South Africa. 

Pandya is working hard to regain full fitness and ensure he is on track for another India call up. 

The layoff period has also given him the time to spend some quality time with his family. These days he does not miss a chance to do activities with his son Agastya. 

A week ago, the 28-year-old shared a Reel in which he can be seen playing with his son. 

Hardik is batting with Agastya and Krunal is bowling at them in their living room. Hardik and Agastya can be seen hitting Krunal for sixes and fours. Of course, the Pandyas wanted the little one to have some fun. 

Here's the video:

