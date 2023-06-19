WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s Wedding Video To Natasha Stankovic Goes Viral, Gujarat Titans Captain Paid Rs 5 Lakh For THIS Reason

Team India all-rounder and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya renewed his marriage vows according to both Christian and Indian traditions with wife Natasha Stankovic earlier this year on Valentine’s Day on February 14 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. Hardik married Natasha back in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic before the birth of their son Agastya but it was a court marriage back then.

Now month after Hardik Pandya’s wedding celebration, a video has gone viral on social media in which Hardik Pandya is seen paying Rs 5 lakh to his sister-in-law and Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma. The payment was made so that Hardik to get his ‘shoes’ back after the wedding function.

In the video posted by Natasha, Hardik’s sister-in-law Pankhuri demanded Rs 1 lakh for returning his shoes as a part of the traditional ‘jhuta churai’. In return, Hardik asked an individual to transfer Rs 5 lakh.

“You tell, how much do you want?” Hardik was seen asking Pankhuri. The India all-rounder then asked someone from the crowd to transfer the money and said, “She had asked for Rs 1 lakh only, but I gave Rs 5 lakh.”

WATCH Hardik Pandya pay Rs 5 lakh to sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma HERE…

Ameeri ho to aisi ho. Hardik Pandya jitna ameer hona hai life me pic.twitter.com/qyHvfkxFWq — CS Rishabh (Professor) (@ProfesorSahab) June 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Natasha is seen laughing during the whole conversation. Pankhuri said she won’t be returning the shoes untill the money is tranferred. ‘Jhuta churai’ has been a part of culture in traditional wedding in part of India where the the sister-in-law steals the shoed of the groom playfully and demands money or gifts in return.

Hardik Pandya led the Gujarat Titans to their second successive Indian Premier League (IPL) final in the 2023 season. But the defending champions lost to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last month.

The Team India all-rounder was not part of the Test squad which lost the World Test Championship (WTC) Final to Australia at the Oval in London earlier this month. Hardik Pandya will be expected to lead the T20 side in the five-match series against the West Indies next month.