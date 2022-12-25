WATCH: Hardik Pandya to lead Team India against Sri Lanka for T20I series? Broadcaster drops HUGE hint

Team India have defeated Bangladesh in the 2-match Test series with a thrilling 3-wicket win on Sunday (December 25), which was also their last series of the year 2022. All the focus now shifts toward the upcoming home series against Asia Cup champions, which is set to kick start in 2023. However, the selection committee are due to announce the squad for the 3-match T20I and ODI series against the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka. Shockingly, the broadcaster on the day of Christmas posted a video in which the indication was that Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue instead of permanent skipper Rohit Sharma.

The new selection committee have a huge task of selecting the bunch of players that will play the white-ball series against Sri Lanka and are yet to announce the squad keeping the workload on the players in mind.

Hours after India won the series Bangladesh in Mirpur, Star Sports released a video on Twitter with a caption saying "Hardik 'Raj'" and in the end of the video Hardik Pandya was standing alongside Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka.

".@hardikpandya7 is ready to kick-start the New Year with a bang against the Asian T20I Champions! #BelieveInBlue & get ready to witness some action from this new #TeamIndia under the Hardik 'Raj' Mastercard #INDvSL series | Starts Jan 3 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar," the caption read. Checkout the deleted video here...

Permanent skipper Rohit Sharma is still recovering from a thumb injury he suffered from during the ODIs against Bangladesh earlier this month. KL Rahul was named captain for India for the 2-match Test series against Bangladesh recently and he also led the Men in Blue in the final ODI in Rohit's absence. Sri Lanka will come to India for 2 white-ball series set to begin on January 3.