WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur and co's UNIQUE celebration style after Asia Cup victory

India women led by Harmanpreet Kaur created history on Saturday (October 15) as they defeated Sri Lanka women to win the Asia Cup 2022 trophy which was the seventh title of the country. It was a dominant performance from the Women in Blue as they restricted Sri Lanka to a mere total of 65 runs in the first innings and chased their easy target with 69 balls to spare.

After the victory, Harmanpreet and co celebrated in a unique manner. They danced it out, shouted out in celebration and what not.

India maintained their dominance in the Women's Asia Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of a self-destructing Sri Lanka in the final on Saturday (October 15) for their seventh title in eight editions. Sri Lanka, who were playing their first tournament final in 14 years, imploded after opting to bat on a slow and turning pitch. They could only manage 65 for nine which India knocked off in 8.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime 51 not out off 25 balls.

It was a procession after Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu got run out in the third over following a mix up with Anushka Sanjeewani who too got run out six balls later. Renuka, who has been in top form since the Commonwealth Games in August, sent back Hasini Perera on the very first ball she faced. The left-hander checked her shot only to be caught at cover, leaving Sri Lanka at nine for four.

India lost Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues cheaply in the run chase. However, both the batters did well in the tournament, with Shafali getting back to form and Jemimah making a successful comeback from injury. The elegant Mandhana played some exquisite strokes on way to completing the formality alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (11 not out off 14). Smriti's effort included three sixes and six boundaries. Fittingly, she sealed the win with a maximum off Oshadi Ranasinghe. (With PTI inputs)