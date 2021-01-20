Watch: Head coach Ravi Shastri give a rousing dressing room speech to Team India

Team India played like true heroes in the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. Crippled by a spate of injuries to their top players, India fielded almost a third-string bowling attack but still managed to beat Australia by three wickets to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. Head coach Ravi Shastri gave a rousing speech to the pround members of the Indian team in the dressing room after they became the first team to defeat Australia at the Gabba after 32 years.

Shastri hailed the team for the resilience and spirit they showed to come back from the Adelaide debacle and win the series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He then lavished praise on Shubman Gill for his fluent 91. He hailed Cheteshwar Pujara -- who copped several blows to the body for his 211-ball 56 in India's second innings -- as 'the ultimate warrior'.

WATCH - Exclusive: Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc delivers a dressing room speech at Gabba. A special series win in Australia calls for a special speech from the Head Coach. Do not miss! Full https://t.co/kSk2mbp309 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ga5AaMvkim — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Former India all-rounder told Rishabh Pant that he was 'simply outstanding', despite having given some heart attacks while batting. Pant played a measured knock and stayed unbeaten on 89, but as India had to up the tempo towards the end of the chase, there were a few occasions where it looked like the left-hander was going to get out.

But Pant managed to stay at the crease till the end and hit the winning runs for the visitors. Shastri also praised debutants Washington Sundar and T Natarajan, as well as Shardul Thakur, saying that Thakur and Sundar's 123-run partnership in India's first essay was what "broke Australia's back".

India have now won two back-to-back Test series in Australia. The series win also saw India jump to the top of the ICC World Test Championship table.