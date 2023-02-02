Watch: 'Injured' Hanuma Vihari Hits 3 Fours Batting One-Handed but Andhra Pradesh set to Lose vs MP in Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals

Hanuma Vihari fought well, even if with just one hand, but he still may not be able to save Andhra Pradesh (AP) from getting knocked out of Ranji Trophy 2023 as Day 3 ended with Madhya Pradesh (MP) on top in the quarter-final match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday, February 1. Needing 245 to win the match, MP finished the day at 58 for no loss. Earlier, they had bundled out AP for 93 in the second innings but not before another braveheart effort from Vihari with the bat. Vihari who had broken his right hand wrist, had batted left-handed in the first inning too.

With AP in a precarious situation in the second innings too, Vihari came out again at the fall of 10th wicket and batted with one-hand, even hitting 3 boundaries in the process. One of those boundaries was an incredible reverse-sweep shot. But his effort did not last long and AP were bowled out for a mere 93. On Day 4, MP, the defending champions, need 187 more to win the match and book their spot in semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy.

Watch Vihari hit a boundary batting one-handed vs MP below:

Do it for the team. Do it for the bunch.

Never give up!!

Thank you everyone for your wishes. Means a lot!! pic.twitter.com/sFPbHxKpnZ — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 1, 2023

"Do it for the team. Do it for the bunch. Never give up!! Thank you everyone for your wishes. Means a lot!," Vihari had tweeted on the second day.

Avesh Khan finished with a four-wicket haul in the 2nd innings to dismantle the AP batting lineup. Set a target of 245, the home team was 58 for no loss in 16 overs, requiring 187 more to advance to the semifinals. Opening batters Yash Dubey (24 batting) and Himanshu Mantri (31 batting) got off to a solid start as MP looked to cap a splendid comeback

Scorecard:

AP 379 & 93

MP 228 & 58/0 (16)

Day 3: Stumps - Madhya Pradesh need 187 runs