'Bone' Tough: Hanuma Vihari Switches to Left-Hand Batting After Wrist Fracture in Ranji Trophy - Watch

In Ranji Trophy 2022-22 quarter-final between Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, AP captain Hanuma Vihari batted through pain as he turned a left-hander to avoid injury in his broken left-hand wrist and help his side reach a respectable total in first innings

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 03:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Andhra Pradesh captain Hanuma Vihari showed guts on the cricket field on Day  of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final vs Madhya Pradesh when he came out to bat with a broken left wrist to ensure his side's first innings kept going in this all-important match. Vihari was struck by an Avesh Khan bouncer on the opening day of the match when he was on 16 runs. He was taken to the hospital for scans and the reports revealed his wrist had a fracture. The medical team advised him a rest of four to 6 weeks and decided that he would bat only if it was very important. 

Thankfully, AP's Ricky Bhui (149) and Karan Shinde (110) struck tons and ensured Vihari's absence was not felt. But on second day, both of their wickets fell and after they were back to the hut, AP's innings collapsed from 328/4 to 353/9. Then Vihari walked out, to surprise of everyone at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Vihari batted left-handed to ensure his left-hand wrist was protected. He continued to tap the ball with his right hand which held the bat. With No 9 batter Lalith Mohan, Vihari put on 26 runs for the last wicket till Lunch on Day 2. However, Vihari was dismissed on the first ball after lunch on 27 and the innings was brought to close.

Watch Hanuma Vihari's braveheart effort of batting with a broken wrist below:

Not to forget, this is Vihari's second such attempt to bat his side out of trouble. In 2021, he batted through a brutal hamstring injury in the Sydney Test vs Australia with R Ashwin, who himself was carrying a back pain, to guide the side to a draw, which was almost like a win. It would be interesting to see whether Vihari does another attempt in 2nd innings of this match if such a situation arises.

