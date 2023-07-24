WATCH: Ishan Kishan Gives Tribute To Rishabh Pant, Scores Fifty With His Bat And Slams Trademark Six

Ishan Kishan may not have got the opportunity to make his Test debut against the West Indies if Team India’s first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had been fit. However, the Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper was involved in a horrific car crash in December last year and has been sideline from cricket since then.

However, Ishan Kishan, who made his Test debut in the 1st Test against West Indies last week and slammed his maiden Test fifty off just 33 balls on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Sunday. Images of Kishan batting with Pant’s bat went viral and the young Mumbai Indians batter also reached his maiden fifty with a one-handed six – a trademark of Rishabh Pant.

WATCH Ishan Kishan reach his fifty with a six HERE…

cre Trending Stories

Ishan Kishan later revealed that he spent a lot of time at the National Cricket Academy with Rishabh Pant and got some useful wicketkeeping tips from his senior. “I was at NCA before this. Pant was also there. He knows how I play. We have known each other since under-19 days. I also wanted someone to advise me and luckily he was there to tell me something about my bat positioning,” Kishan said about Pant.

“There are so many senior players who keep talking to the bowlers. It should be a good game tomorrow. We need to hit the right areas and important to get early wickets. It was one of my dream to get into the whites. I just wanted to go in and hit every ball. Mostly thankful to my parents who have always supported me,” he added.

At the end of the day's play, WI was at 76/2, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24 not out) and Jermaine Blackwood (20 not out). Earlier, India had declared their second innings at 181/2, with Ishan Kishan (52 not out) and Shubman Gill (29 not out) unbeaten. With a lead of 364 runs, they set a target of 365 runs for the Windies. Rohit Sharma (57) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38) also played some quick knocks for India.

In reply to India’s first innings total of 438, WI was bundled out for just 255 runs. WI trailed by 183 runs at that point. Skipper Kraigg Braithwaite top-scored for the Windies with a knock of 75. Alick Athanaze (37), Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33) and Kirk McKenzie (32) also played some decent knocks for the Windies.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 5/60. Mukesh Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin got one wicket.

(with ANI inputs)