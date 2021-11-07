हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

WATCH: Kagiso Rabada becomes only fourth bowler to take hattrick in T20 World Cup

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada on Saturday became the fourth cricketer to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup.

File image of Kagiso Rabada. (Source: Twitter)

Rabada achieved the feat against England in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday.The South African pacer dimissed Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan as England batters looked for boundaries since the side needed 14 runs in the last over.

Rabada did not jave a great day. He had been hit for three consecutive sixes in the 15th over of the innings and had leaked runs in abundance. However, with England requiring 14 off the last over, he was given the charge of bowling the crucial over. And he did not disappoint. 

He removed Woakes, Morgan and Jordan to take South Africa to an amazing win by 10 runs. 

Sri Lanka bowler Wanindu Hasaranga, Curtis Campher and former Australia pacer Brett Lee are the other three bowlers to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick.Coming to the match, South Africa defeated England by 10 runs to end their T20 World Cup campaign on a high here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

However, South Africa failed to qualify for the semi-finals despite the win as England and Australia moved to the knockouts on Saturday.

With inputs from ANI

