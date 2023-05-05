WATCH: Kaviya Maran’s Rollercoaster Of Emotions In Sunrisers Hyderabad Loss To Kolkata Knight Riders

Kaviya Maran would have been a relieved owner as her team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were cruising towards a fourth win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with 38 needed to win in last 5 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Hyderabad on Friday. But the joy soon turned into agony as KKR off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy scripted a remarkable win by five runs.

Sun Group owner Kalanidhi Maran’s daughter, Kaviya Maran, was in the stands at her home ground of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and was seen jumping in joy with every wicket that SRH claimed. However, by the end of the game, Kaviya Maran was seen ruefully applauding the KKR team after her side has succumbed to their sixth loss of the season.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram, who top-scored for the side with 41, admitted that his team got it wrong during the ‘crunch portions’ of the match. “I thought we played good cricket for a large portion of that game but unfortunately in the crunch times we got it wrong. So it’s a difficult one to swallow. Klaasy batted beautifully. I struggled quite a bit up front and partially quite a big reason for us coming up short I believe. But Klaasen played well, took a bit of pressure off me and then I could eventually find my feet. But those partnerships, we need to drag out slightly longer and those partnerships are the one that win you the game. I thought the bowlers were good,” Markram said after the match.

KKR posted 171 for 9 after batting first with Rinku Singh top-scoring with 46 off 35 balls and skipper Nitish Rana chipping in with 42 off 31 balls. SRH looked on course for a win, need 38 to win in last 5 overs and 9 runs to win in the final over but Varun Chakravarthy bowled a brilliant last over and conceded only 3 runs in it.

“Guys threw themselves around in the field which was good to see and then with the bat, we set up some partnerships but at the end of it, those partnerships were not enough to get us across the line. You’d rather get it wrong trying to be aggressive. Ultimately guys have played enough cricket to know when is the right time and we’ll keep backing them and their decision-making. Hopefully it’s a situation that brings out the best in us. I thought we played a lot of great cricket tonight so to not get two points is not ideal and not great. But there’s a bit of confidence we can take from tonight and get four out of four,” Markram said after the match.