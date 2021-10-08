हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

WATCH: KS Bharat’s last-ball six which help RCB beat DC in IPL 2021 clash

In the last over, RCB, who were chasing 165, needed 16 for a win. However, the Virat Kohli-led side could only accumulate 11 runs from the five deliveries and they needed five runs from the last ball. This is when Bharat did the unthinkable and smashed a six off Avesh Khan’s delivery to take RCB over the finishing line.

WATCH: KS Bharat’s last-ball six which help RCB beat DC in IPL 2021 clash
RCB player KS Bharat (Source: Twitter)

Srikar Bharat became an overnight hero as he smashed a last-ball six to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday (October 8).

In the last over, RCB, who were chasing 165, needed 16 for a win. However, the Virat Kohli-led side could only accumulate 11 runs from the five deliveries and they needed five runs from the last ball. This is when Bharat did the unthinkable and smashed a six off Avesh Khan’s delivery to take RCB over the finishing line.

Here’s the video of Bharat’s last ball-six:

Here’s how Kohli and fans reacted to Bharat’s winning shot:

Chasing 165, RCB got off to the worst start possible as Devdutt Padikkal (0) was sent back to the pavilion in the very first over by Anrich Nortje. The Proteas pacer did not stop there as in his next over, he got the big fish Virat Kohli (4) and RCB was reduced to 6/2.

AB de Villiers and Srikar Bharat then got together at the crease and the duo retrieved the innings for RCB. Both batters put on 49 runs for the third wicket, but as soon as the innings started coming on track, Kohli's side lost the wicket of de Villiers (26), still needing 110 runs to win from 63 balls.

AB de Villiers and Srikar Bharat then got together at the crease and the duo retrieved the innings for RCB. Both batters put on 49 runs for the third wicket, but as soon as the innings started coming on track, Kohli's side lost the wicket of de Villiers (26), still needing 110 runs to win from 63 balls.

In the 14th over, Glenn Maxwell was dropped two times -- once by Shreyas Iyer and once by Ravichandran Ashwin and as a result, RCB remained in the hunt to chase down 165. In the end, Bharat and Maxwell maintained their composure to guide RCB to a win.

Despite the loss, Delhi Capitals finished at the top spot in the points table and now the side will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 on Sunday. On the other hand, RCB finished at the third spot and Virat Kohli's team will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator on Monday.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 164/5 (Prithvi Shaw 48, Shikhar Dhawan 43, Mohammed Siraj 2-25) vs RCB 166/3 (Srikar Bharat 78*, Glenn Maxwell 51*, Anrich Nortje 2-24).

