trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642164
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

Watch: MS Dhoni Captured Sleeping, Fans Slam Air Hostess For Intruding Privacy

An Air Hostess recorded a video of MS Dhoni while sleeping on a flight and fans were not happy with her behavior of recording the CSK captain without his consent.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 07:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: MS Dhoni Captured Sleeping, Fans Slam Air Hostess For Intruding Privacy MS Dhoni captured sleeping on flight. (Image source: Twitter)

Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers around the globe at the moment. Fans are often eager to see what he does on day to day basis and every time a new video of the Chennai Super Kings captain comes out, it goes viral. 

Recently, in a video that is being circled social media at the moment, Dhoni was captured sleeping peacefully while his wife Sakshi is busy on her phone looking at something. The Air Hostess who got this video recorded is being slammed on social media for intruding on Dhoni's privacy. (WATCH: Sakshi Dhoni Gives HUGE Update on MS Dhoni’s Recovery From Knee Surgery, Participation In IPL 2024)

Watch the video here:

Fans were not impressed with the Air Hostess and some even tagged the Airline in which Dhoni was traveling on Twitter asking them to sack their employee. Check out the angry reactions below. (Watch: Sakshi Dhoni Opens Up On Bond With MS Dhoni's Mother, Says 'It Was Like Waking Up Around Strangers But...,')

Despite having retired from international cricket in 2023, Dhoni still rules the hearts of cricket fans. Last month, another video of him went viral in which he could be seen traveling on a flight playing the famous game 'CandyCrush'. An Air Hostess decided to gift the CSK skipper some chocolates and the lovely gesture went viral on social media.

In IPL 2023, MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL title in history after beating the defending champs Gujarat Titans in the finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A season that was expected to be MSD's last IPL was not his last as the legendary cricketer said he will try to come out again next year after receiving so much love this year.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona