Watch: MS Dhoni Captured Sleeping, Fans Slam Air Hostess For Intruding Privacy

Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers around the globe at the moment. Fans are often eager to see what he does on day to day basis and every time a new video of the Chennai Super Kings captain comes out, it goes viral.

Recently, in a video that is being circled social media at the moment, Dhoni was captured sleeping peacefully while his wife Sakshi is busy on her phone looking at something. The Air Hostess who got this video recorded is being slammed on social media for intruding on Dhoni's privacy. (WATCH: Sakshi Dhoni Gives HUGE Update on MS Dhoni’s Recovery From Knee Surgery, Participation In IPL 2024)

Watch the video here:



Fans were not impressed with the Air Hostess and some even tagged the Airline in which Dhoni was traveling on Twitter asking them to sack their employee. Check out the angry reactions below. (Watch: Sakshi Dhoni Opens Up On Bond With MS Dhoni's Mother, Says 'It Was Like Waking Up Around Strangers But...,')

As a fan I also want to see more of him, but don't want to interrupt in his personal space without his permission plz don't do this assume some female celebrity in place of him Ryotsu Kankichi (@ryotsu_asakusa) July 29, 2023

Can somebody please instruct and enlighten the Air Hostess to be more professional and not intrude on their privacy? ODUser (@ODuserr) July 29, 2023

Sack the employee for breaching someone's privacy @IndiGo6E July 29, 2023

Despite having retired from international cricket in 2023, Dhoni still rules the hearts of cricket fans. Last month, another video of him went viral in which he could be seen traveling on a flight playing the famous game 'CandyCrush'. An Air Hostess decided to gift the CSK skipper some chocolates and the lovely gesture went viral on social media.

In IPL 2023, MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL title in history after beating the defending champs Gujarat Titans in the finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A season that was expected to be MSD's last IPL was not his last as the legendary cricketer said he will try to come out again next year after receiving so much love this year.