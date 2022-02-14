WATCH: MS Dhoni visits Maa Dewri temple near Ranchi to seek blessings ahead of IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni visited Maa Dewri Mandir situated near his hometown in Ranchi in Jharkhand, a day after IPL 2022 Mega Auction got over.

Dhoni, as most of his fans know, is religious and is a regular visiter of this temple.

Not to forget, Dhoni had sacrificed his skull hair when India won the 2011 ODI World Cup. He had offered the hair to Balaji temple in Tirupati.

Here's the video of Dhoni visiting the Maa Deri Temple near Ranchi.

Today MS Dhoni went to Dewri Mandir temple ahead of IPL 2022 !

On February 12 and 13, Dhoni's IPL side CSK managed to mark all 25 players they wish to have from the upcoming season.

Among the major buys for CSK were Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway and Deepak Chahar. They had already retained Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and young Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

One of the most shocking decisions that CSK took was not buying back their stalwart Suresh Raina, who has won many matches for them and is 35 and fit. The other former CSK star who will not wear the yellow jersey is Faf du Plessis. Faf has been with CSK since the start and his and Raina's omission has made CSK fans very emotional.

But looks like Dhoni had made up his mind. Nothing deters him from picking the best possible squad in his view and he has done the same. Now he needs to justify the selection when the team begins campaign in late March this year.