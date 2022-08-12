NewsCricket
MS Dhoni is till date one of the fittest cricketers the country has had. Team India's mandatory rule during the Virat Kohli era of clearing the yo-yo test is always on the cards but during MS Dhoni's captaincy also, the fitness factor was also a big pointer for players selection. We bring you a throwback video from the year 2017, when MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya got into an impromptu sprint race. The winner of the race? You can see for yourself below. (Arjun Tendulkar leaves Mumbai team to join Goa, bowler was 'UNHAPPY' due to THIS reason)

The video is from the year 2017 when MS Dhoni was 36 years of age and still giving the youngsters in the team a run for their money. He took on Pandya in a 100m race and the result is just shocking. Notably, Hardik Pandya is 12 years younger than the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni but in the video, it didn't look like it. (Faf du Plessis to Rashid Khan: TOP signings of MI and CSK-owned teams in CSA T20 League - In Pics)

"MS… when he was captain, he led the fielding. And the running between the wicket was to me, an eye opener. MS said that ‘two things that are non-negotiable for me are fielding and running between the wicket’. And that is something that still holds true. And the kind of emphasis he laid on fielding, Virat (Kohli) took it forward. Ravi (Shastri) always said that the 11 best fielders will take the park. So that is the kind of importance that was laid on fielding,” Sridhar told Cricket (dot) com website.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on August 15, 2020 after being regarded as one of the world's best ‘last ball finishers’ and probably the greatest wicket-keeper batsman of his time. Dhoni left millions of his fans across the globe in a state of shock and utter disbelief after his announcement of retirement from cricket.

