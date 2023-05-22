Watch: Mumbai Indians Players Jumping In Joy After RCB Get Knocked Out Of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians became the last and fourth to make it to the playoffs of the IPL 2023 season as Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday night to smash their chances of making it to the knockout stages. MI defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the evening by 8 wickets to reach the 16-point mark which got all the attention to the result of RCB vs GT clash where they needed the defending champions to beat the Faf du Plessis-led side.

Mumbai Indians players were seen celebrating in joy after Shubman Gill helped his team beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy on Sunday night. The video of MI players celebrating and hugging each other in joy is going viral.

Watch the video here:

Here's the celebrations of our Mumbai Indians boys. They depicted our reaction after today's match pic.twitter.com/4tFqw4JiCG May 21, 2023

Celebration by Mumbai Indians players when they qualified into Play-offs. pic.twitter.com/fnJtxzwQbQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 22, 2023

Shubman Gill was the star of the night for Gujarat Titans after his team managed to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore and knock them out of the race for the Indian Premier League 2023’s playoffs. Gill remained unbeaten on 104 off 52 balls as he almost single-handedly guided the Titans to a win in their final league stage game. (IPL 2023: Sanjay Bangar Provides Update On Virat Kohli's Injury Ahead Of WTC Final)

After delays due to rain at Bengaluru, Gujarat won the toss and elected to bowl first at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli once again lived up to his title of ‘King’ and managed to surpass Gayle’s record for most centuries in the IPL. The RCB opener smashed 101 off 61 deliveries to take the Bengaluru-based franchise to 197.

But, luck was on Gujarat’s side this Sunday. The defending champions managed to clinch victory easily, courtesy of Shubman Gill’s century. Vijay Shankar also managed to add a half-century to his name.