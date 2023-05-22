IPL 2023: Sanjay Bangar Provides Update On Virat Kohli's Injury Ahead Of WTC Final

Virat Kohli was seen limping after taking a catch during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) clash on Sunday, which raised a huge tension in the hearts of Indian fans with the World Test Championship final set to be played a couple of weeks laters. Kohli sustained an injury in the final league stage match of RCB, which they lost against the defending champions and got knocked out of the tournament.

It all happened in the 15th over of the second innings when Vijay Shankar tried to clear the rope with a big shot but Kohli caught him at deep mid-wicket but injured his knee while completing the catch. Soon after the catch, physio arrived and Kohli walked off the pitch for medical treatment.

RCB coach Sanjay Bangar later informed how someone like Kohli is always keen on contributing not only with the bat but with fielding as well even after scoring back-to-back hundreds for his team. Bangar also gave an update on Kohli's injury suggesting it is not a major concern.

"Yeah, he had a bit of a niggle in his knee. But I don't think there is anything serious. Having scored two back-to-back hundreds within a gap of 4 days. He is somebody who not only wants to contribute with the bat but even when he is fielding. He did a lot of running around. 40 overs a couple of days ago and today, for 35 overs he was on the field. He was giving his best. So it is going to bother at some point but I don't think it's anything serious," Bangar said as quoted by Cricbuzz.