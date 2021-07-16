Watch: Muttiah Muralitharan’s son imitate his legendary father’s bowling action

Former Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan is one of the undoubted legends of the game. With more than 1,000 international wickets to his Muralitharan is arguably one of the finest spinners to have played the game, if not the best. Now that the Sri Lankan veteran has retired from the game, his son Naren was seen bowling recently and the young kid has a bowling action that is identical to that of his father.

Muralitharan shared a comparison video on his Twitter account in which both him and his son can be seen bowling in the nets. The caption of the post read: “Father and Son Time! Video credits @SunRisers.”

Muralitharan, who holds the record for most wickets in both Tests and ODIs, having claimed 800 and 534 scalps in the two formats, played his last international game against India and it was the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Even after retiring, Muralitharan still keeps himself connected to the game. He is currently the bowling coach of the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise in the IPL. He was part of the Arjuna Ranatunga-led Sri Lankan team that won their maiden World Cup in 1996.

Murali was a key member of that 1996 squad. Over his career, he has single-handedly won many games for his country and to date remains a great of the game.

Meanwhile, Muralitharan has slammed senior Lankan players who haven’t signed the board’s national contract as they objected because the new guidelines meant lesser pay for the senior players. There was a new system introduced by the board and it was a performance-based system. “This year we think they don’t need a central contract, we can go with tour contracts,” Murali told Hiru TV.

The cricketers have once again agreed to sign a tour contract for the series against India, which will start from July 18.