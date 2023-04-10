Watch: Natasa Stankovic Pandya Beats The Heat With Son Agastya; Hardik And Krunal React

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic Pandya shared a heartwarming video with her son Agastya in which both of them were seen enjoying some quality time in a swimming pool. In the adorable video, Natasa was seen teaching Agastya how to swim.

"Grateful," she wrote on the caption of her cute post. Husband Hardik Pandya and brother-in-law Krunal Pandya both reacted with a heart emoji in the comment section. (READ: Why Is Hardik Pandya Did Not Play For Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders? Check Here)

Watch the video here:

Coming to Hardik, the Gujarat Titans skipper is currently unwell as he missed the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. In his absence, Rashid Khan led the defending champions and he also registered the first hat-trick of the IPL 2023 season. However, despite Rashid's brilliant effort with the ball, Rinku Singh smashed 5 maximums in the last over to steal the win for Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans Squad

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka (replacement), Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.