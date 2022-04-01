WATCH: Pravin Tambe gets emotional at screening of his biopic for KKR players

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players watched the biopic of Pravin Tambe, the leg spinner who made his IPL debut at the age of 41.

Tambe balanced his day job and cricket at the same time during initial years of struggle and found it difficult to make a cut into any domestic team. But he kept on playing and eventually came into the eyes of Rajasthan Royals scout before 2013 IPL.

He made his debut for RR in 2013 and went on to play for other franchises like Gujarat Lions as well.

A film 'Kaun Pravin Tambe' has been made on his life.

It was screened recently for KKR players, which is also his last franchise in the league.

After the screening, Tambe delivered a short speech and he felt the words were hard to come by as emotions had taken over.

But he ended up inspiring the players with these words: "Never give up on your dreams, they do come true."

Shreyas Iyer, KKR captain said after the screening, "We were waiting for the screening for a long time. The film is amazing. The songs are good and in the end the film made us very emotional as well."