हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

WATCH: Pravin Tambe gets emotional at screening of his biopic for KKR players

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players watched the biopic of Pravin Tambe, the leg spinner who made his IPL debut at the age of 41. 

WATCH: Pravin Tambe gets emotional at screening of his biopic for KKR players
Source: Twitter

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players watched the biopic of Pravin Tambe, the leg spinner who made his IPL debut at the age of 41. 

Tambe balanced his day job and cricket at the same time during initial years of struggle and found it difficult to make a cut into any domestic team. But he kept on playing and eventually came into the eyes of Rajasthan Royals scout before 2013 IPL. 

He made his debut for RR in 2013 and went on to play for other franchises like Gujarat Lions as well. 

A film 'Kaun Pravin Tambe' has been made on his life. 

It was screened recently for KKR players, which is also his last franchise in the league. 

After the screening, Tambe delivered a short speech and he felt the words were hard to come by as emotions had taken over. 

But he ended up inspiring the players with these words: "Never give up on your dreams, they do come true."

Shreyas Iyer, KKR captain said after the screening, "We were waiting for the screening for a long time. The film is amazing. The songs are good and in the end the film made us very emotional as well."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Pravin TambeKKRKolkata Knight RidersCricket
Next
Story

IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Probable Playing 11, Pitch and Weather Report: All you need to know about today's match

Must Watch

PT4M26S

War-Pakistan Non Stop: Chechen fighters seen going towards Kyiv, see 50 news