WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Felicitated By BCCI Secretary Jay Shah In Ahmedabad Before 4th Test

The India vs Australia 4th Test in Ahmedabad as Prime Ministers of both nations – Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese – took a lap around the stadium ahead of toss on Day 1 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recognised the ’75 years of Friendship’ between the two nations. BCCI president Roger Binny first presented a framed artwork to commemorate the occasion followed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah felicitating PM Modi.

The two Prime Ministers then took a lap of honours around the stadium. This was followed by the toss which Steve Smith won and elected to bat first.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to watch the first day of the final Test match of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state’s Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, BCCI president Roger Binny and BCCI secretary Jay Shah receive him.

India is currently leading the series 2-1.

However, the hosts need to secure an outright victory in the final Test to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Should they quality, India will be up against the same opponent in the battle for the coveted Test crown. The championship clash will be staged in London from June 7 onwards.

India had won the first Test at Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs and followed it up with a six-wicket win in the second Test at Delhi. Both Tests got over in a span of three days. However, the visitors bounced back admirably to win the third Test at Indore nine wickets inside three days, thereby avoiding a series whitewash.