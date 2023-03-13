topStoriesenglish2583200
Watch: R Ashwin's Hilarious Reaction To Cheteshwar Pujara Bowling During IND vs AUS 4th Test Goes Viral

IND vs AUS: Watch Ravichandran Ashwin's hilarious reaction to Chetesh Pujara bowling leg-spin during the India vs Australia 4th Test below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 07:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

It was a rare scene on Monday (March 13) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad during India's fourth and final Test match against Australia of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill were seen bowling on Day 5 of the final Test as captain Rohit Sharma wanted some change in the bowling attack of India. Pujara bowled a tidy over of leg-spin which was lauded by the crowd and commentators as well. Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar even pointed out that Pujara's bowling action was similar Australia's legendary spinner Shane Warne.

“Main kya karu? Job chod du?,” Ashwin tweeted posting a picture of Pujara with the cricket ball. The reaction from Ashwin when was Pujara bowling to Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne is also trending on social media. ('Main Hota Toh Out Deta,' Virat Kohli's Cheeky Dig At Nitin Menon Goes Viral - Watch)

Checkout his reaction here:

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared the Player-of-the-Series award. Veteran off-spinner Ashwin finished with 25 wickets and also scored 86 runs in the series, while left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Jadeja accounted for 22 wickets and scored 135 runs with one half-century.

"It's been a great journey together. We wouldn't be the same without the other. He gives me a lot of freedom to be creative on the field with the ball. Credit to him. I thought he bowled beautifully in the Delhi Test. That's why we're here," Ashwin said of Jadeja.

Jadeja said they have a great chemistry on the field and they always keep discussing about the game. (SL vs NZ: How Kane Williamson Booked India's Spot In WTC Finals - Watch)

"We're always talking about the wicket, what field we should have to particular batters. We're always talking and discussing."

Jadeja however added he could have scored more runs.

"I'm not happy with my batting in the series. I missed on a few occasions. Especially in this game... Hopefully I'll work harder and be more focussed on my batting for the next series," he said.

