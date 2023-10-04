Watch: Rishabh Pant Gets Cake-Smashed By Delhi Capitals Teammate Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw On 26th Birthday

Rishabh Pant celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday (October 4) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) along side Delhi Capitals teammate Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw, who cake-smashed the star wicketkeeper. The video of the celebrations was shared on the official Instagram handle of Delhi Capitals (DC).

"Birthday rituals that make us go," the caption of the video read.

Watch the video here:

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is recovering at National Cricket Academy (NCA) from a fatal car accident, visited the Indian cricket team's Asia Cup training camp in Alur in Karnataka recently.

Pant has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running, the statement read.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has asserted that the 'Men in Blue,' who are riding high on confidence and are one of the favourites, will give their everything in the World Cup. Even though the Indian team is entering on the back of a hot run in the ODI format, being the host will likely bring the much-needed luck factor to them as well.

In the past 13 years, the host nation has lifted the World Cup and it all started in 2011 when the Indian team led by MS Dhoni bagged the decorated accolade in style.

"Not thinking too much about on that stuff but yeah in last 3 editions hosting teams won the World Cups and we will give our everything in this World Cup and enjoy the tournament," Rohit said in the World Cup 2023 Captain's Day event.