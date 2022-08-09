Team India and Pakistan are set to face off against each other for possibly three times if fans get their wish at the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in UAE later this month. The first of those clashes will be on August 28 as Rohit Sharma’s side take on Babar Azam-led Pakistan.

The India-Pakistan games over the years were preceded by popular ‘Mauka, Mauka’ ad over the last few years but since Babar’s side thrashed Virat Kohli-led India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 last year. In the build-up to the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, broadcasters Star Sports have launched their ad campaign and this time it features Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

India captain Rohit Sharma is seen referring to ‘line’ between India and Pakistan which extends to the pitch. Rohit adds that India is looking to add to their 8 Asia Cup titles this year.

WATCH the ad campaign to launch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match here…

The 15-member squad announced by the Indian cricket board for the Asia Cup in UAE from August 27 gives a clear indication of the team management’s strategy for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year – that it wants batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to regain their form and be in the side for the global showpiece event.

Out-of-form batters Kohli and opener Rahul have made a comeback to T20Is through the 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2022 announced late on Monday. But pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will not be a part of the competition due to back injury. Harshal Patel also misses out due to a rib injury.

The Asia Cup is of vital importance for Rohit Sharma and his side as India`s performance in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year was abysmal, to say the least. And with the 2022 edition of the event just two months away, India will look to ramp up its preparation for global event with a near full-strength side.

