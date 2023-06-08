Watch: Rohit Sharma Messes With Umpire, Leaves Official Confused With Give Fake DRS Call During WTC Final

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was once again spotted having some fun and this time it was with the officials (umpires) during the World Test Championship (WTC) final Day 2. As India kept their search on for wickets while Australia were looking to post over 500 runs on the board on Thursday, Rohit almost took a DRS and left the umpire confused of what he wanted.

As Mohammed Shami was trying to corner Alex Carey with coming around the wicket, the Australia wicket-keeper survived two close LBW shouts. It was the second time when Rohit was tempted to take a DRS but he pulled out of the DRS sign at the last moment leaving the umpires confused.

Watch the video here:

At Lunch break, tight bowling spells from the pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur helped India make a comeback in the first session of the second day of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval on Thursday, with Aussies going from 327/3 to 422/7.

At lunch, Alex Carey was batting on 22 and Pat Cummins on 2. Australia started the day at the overnight score of 327/3 with Steve Smith (95*) and Travis Head (146*) unbeaten.

The duo started the second day with positive intent and Smith smashed two straight fours in the first over of the day to bring up his 31st Test hundred, his seventh in England.

Head also brought up his 150 in just 164 balls. Australia brought up the 350-run mark in the 90th over.

Mohammed Siraj struck early in the session to give India the much-needed breakthrough. Head was caught behind by KS Bharat for 163 (174 balls). His knock consisted of 25 fours and a six. Australia were 361/4.

Mohammed Shami dismissed Cameron Green for six runs as he was caught by Shubman Gill at slips. Next, it was Shardul Thakur who got the key wicket of Smith for 121 (268 balls). Australia were 387/6 in 98.1 overs and crossed the 400-run mark in 102.5 overs.

Axar Patel, who had come to the field as a substitute, made an immediate impact by running out Mitchell Starc for just five runs. India continued to build pressure on the lower order with their pace, but Alex Carey and skipper Pat Cummins put up some solid resistance to it carrying Australia to the lunch without further damage.

Australia had ended the first day on a high at 327/3 with Steve Smith (95*) and Travis Head (146*) unbeaten. India had restricted Australia to 76/3 but Head-Smith put on a solid partnership to put Australia in a strong position.