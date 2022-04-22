हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jos Buttler

WATCH: RR's Jos Buttler hits 107m six off Delhi Capitals' Shardul Thakur

Jos Buttler was in great form in the game vs Delhi Capitals.

WATCH: RR&#039;s Jos Buttler hits 107m six off Delhi Capitals&#039; Shardul Thakur
Source: Twitter

Jos Buttler was in great form in the game vs Delhi Capitals.

He started off slowy but his innings picked up pace right after powerplay as he started to smash bowlers all over the park. 

In one of Shardul Thakur's over, he smashed a 107m six. 

Watch it below:

This is Jos Buttler's fifth ton in T20s and fourth one in IPL alone.

He was involved in a 155-runs partnership with Devdutt Paddikal, who also finished with a fifty, which is also the best stand for RR for any wicket in the history of the league.

Buttler has smashed two tons before the murderous knock vs Delhi Capitals. He had scored 103 off just 61 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders following it with 100 vs Mumbai Indians.

