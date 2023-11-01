Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Unveils His Statue At Wankhede, Wife Anjali And Daughter Sara Tendulkar Also In Attendance

India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar unveiled his own statue at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 1). The statue was supposed to be presented earlier this year, in April, to commemorate Tendulkar's 50th birthday. However, due to a few final touches that remained to be added to the structure, the unveiling was postponed.

Pramod Kamble, a prominent painter-sculptor from Ahmednagar, created the statue as a tribute to Tendulkar's distinguished career and commitment to Indian cricket. The sculpture depicts Tendulkar in action, performing one of his most famous cricket strikes. It is located near to the Sachin Tendulkar stand within the stadium, which is an appropriate position given Tendulkar's deep association with the venue. (Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together At Mumbai Event Amid Dating Rumours, Avoid Getting Clicked Together; WATCH)

Tendulkar, for the record, bid a farewell to the game at Wankhede Stadium, which has a stand dedicated after him. After a successful career spanning two decades, the right-handed hitter played his 200th and final Test at the Wankhede in November 2013. (SMAT 2023: Riyan Parag TROLLED Online For 'Arrogant' Celebration After 7th Consecutive Fifty; WATCH)

Talking about India's performance in the ongoing ICC tournament, the hosts are on a roll, having won six consecutive games to kick off their bid for their first Cricket World Cup trophy since the event was last contested on home soil in 2011.

The 'Men in Blue' have been particularly impressive when bowling first, whether setting a difficult or moderate target for their star-studded batting lineup to chase. Chasemaster Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma then led India to five second-inning victories, including one against New Zealand that was won with four wickets and two overs to spare.

Meanwhile, the 1996 champions Sri Lanka's defeat to Afghanistan leaves the Lankans with little room for error, and they will almost certainly need to win all three of their remaining games, including the tough match against tournament hosts India next up, to have any hope of reaching the last four.