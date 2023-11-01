SMAT 2023: Riyan Parag TROLLED Online For 'Arrogant' Celebration After 7th Consecutive Fifty; WATCH

Rajastna Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag, who is currently playing his state side Assam in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (also known as SMAT), is in the form of his life. The right-hand batter might not have had great returns in IPL but he has surely played some remarkable knocks in SMAT. In the current season, he has smashed seven back-to-back fifties for Assam, helping them register 5 wins in 7 games played so far and jump to third in Group B points table.

With the highest score of 76 not out and strike rate of 189.18, Parag is knocking the Indian team door with these performances. However, he needs to deliver the goods playing in IPL as well, something which he has not been able to crack so far. Parag is not fan favourite too despite abundance of talent he possesses. He often praises his own talent in interviews and does gestures on the field which don't go down well the India fans.

Parag did one after hitting a fifty in a recent SMAT match and is getting trolled online for the same reason. The batter made a gesture as if to tell he is better than others. Better than who? That cannot be confirmed. But Parag did show a hand gesture that says he is several notches higher than others.

The fans have not taken a liking to the gesture, saying he is saying ‘these players aren't on my level. I am couple of level above them.’ However, one is not sure what Parag's gesture was all about. Another X user said that Parag's gesture is for a domestic commentator who said had allegedly said that former Assam players were second class citizens in front of Bengal players and Parag's gesture was a response to that.

Take a look at Parag's hand gesture after completely fifty and the reactions that followed:

Is this gesture justified?



He literally made the gesture like 'these players aren't on my level. I am couple of level above them.'



Context is important! _



A known domestic commentator mentioned former Assam players as second class citizens when comparing to former Bengal players. That's what he is responding to. Well done, Riyan Parag! __ https://t.co/5TA78atp0V — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) November 1, 2023

This is Riyan Parag Rajasthan royals player.



He is playing ipl since 2019 played over 50 ipl games and has an avg of 16 and SR of 124.



In recent smat game he celebrated saying these guys aren't on my level. I belong to another level called mediocrity.pic.twitter.com/tWGF8z1BkX — Anurag_ (@SamsonCentral) November 1, 2023

Just see the attitude of Riyan Parag _



He is the only 2 in 1 player in the history of cricket who can Bat like bowlers and can do bowling like Batsman. __pic.twitter.com/KHJogf2ysb — _______ (@149off44_) November 1, 2023

#RiyanParag - The player with worst attitude.



In front of quality bowlers, he is unable to take even singles and now showing attitude____



He should never be selected in Indian Team just for this reason only_#INDvSL #INDvsSL #GOAT_ #Cricket24



Riyan has also got big praise from many places. Former India and Tamil Nadu cricketer Abhinav Mukund was all praise for Riyan, saying after that the trolling he faces, Riyan knows how to make comebacks. "For all the trolling that this young man gets,he is proving to be an absolutely resilient cricketer breaking the door open with some incredible performances. Another 50 today taking Assam to the quarters. 7th in 8 games,the other score was 45. Well done Riyan Parag," Mukund wrote on X.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra who is now a full-time cricket pundit has great words to say for Parag. "Riyan Parag is the one-man army of Assam. Defeating Bengal to reach the SMAT quarter-finals is no mean feat. Well done, young man," said Aakash over his X account.