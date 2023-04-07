WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Joins Kolkata Knight Riders Team In Dressing Room, Sings Anthem

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team got a pleasant surprise on Thursday night as team owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined the side in the dressing room at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata after their 81-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023 match. SRK was attending an IPL match at the Eden Gardens after a gap of almost 4 years.

The ‘Pathaan’ star joined the Knight Riders in the dressing room to celebrate their first win in IPL 2023 and interacted with the entire team. SRK also sang the KKR anthem and encouraged Rinku Singh, one of the stars of the win, to lead in singing the anthem.

WATCH SRK in KKR dressing room in Eden Gardens HERE…

Shah Rukh Khan also interacted with rival RCB batter Virat Kohli after the match. SRK was seen teaching Kohli the hook steps to his blockbuster song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathan’ after the match.

Meanwhile, KKR staged a remarkable recovery in the match against RCB led by all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s 68 and Rinku Singh’s 46 off 33 balls. The duo put on 103 runs for the sixth wicket after the side had slipped to 89 for 5 in the 12th over.

‘Impact Player’ and IPL debut for KKR Suyash Sharma then spun a web around RCB batters along with Varun Chakravarthy to bundle them out for 123, chasing 205 to win. JioCinema IPL expert Parthiv Patel was extremely impressed with how the 19-year-old performed under the pressure of playing in his IPL debut at the iconic Eden Gardens.

“He left an impact based on how he was bowling. We’ve seen him at the U-25 for Delhi, the way he bowls. As Nitish (Rana) said, he is a different kind of leg-spinner. He goes more towards a googly but he has pace as well. We can see his confidence especially when he’s asking for a DRS call with the captain. You can see he has a lot of self-belief. He’s played U-25 but hasn’t played first class cricket, neither played Mushtaq Ali nor Vijay Hazare, and the fact that he could perform like this in front of 70,000 people is extremely praiseworthy. It’s very hard to perform under pressure,” Parthiv said.

The spin bowlers for KKR caused the match to swing in their favour after a strong start from Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, with both players being bowled in back-to-back overs. Kohli fell to Sunil Narine and du Plessis was dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy.

JioCinema IPL expert Suresh Raina, praised the confidence with which Chakaravarthy was playing, “Today, we got to see good accuracy from his (Varun) bowling and there was pace as well. Over the last year, we didn’t see pace as much because the ball wouldn’t go off the wicket. He had a shoulder injury that he came back from, and a knee injury as well. His fitness is looking great based on how he caught the ball. When you return from injury and perform well at the start of a tournament, it changes your confidence,” Raina said.