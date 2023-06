Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi Stuns Jos Buttler With Deadly Yorker In T20 Blast 2023

Nottinghamshire registered a comfortable five-wicket win over Lancashire in their T20 Blast 2023 match on Sunday at Trent Bridge. The domestic T20 league had stars like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jos Buttler going head-to-head against each other in the clash. The battle between the star duo is catching a lot of attention after Afridi cleaned up Buttler with a stunning yorker during the game.

In the fifth over of Lancashire innings, Buttler got outclassed as Shaheen bowled an unplayable yorker to get his wicket. The England captain departed after scoring 23 runs.

Coming to other Pakistan cricketers, captain Babar Azam and World Number 1 ranked ODI batter will turn out for the Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), in what is the team's first foray into the tournament.

The Colombo franchise will be closely watched and followed by the fans as they hope to see Babar Azam destroy bowling attacks with immense grace. The top-order batter has amassed a whopping 9201 runs in 260 T20s at a brilliant average of 44.02. He has scored nine centuries and 76 fifties in the format. Babar, who is also one of the first cricketers to join the Harvard Business School's executive education program, along with Pakistan teammate Muhammad Rizwan, recently met up with Colombo Strikers' owner Sagar Khanna for a candid conversation ahead of the Lanka Premier League which will begin on the July 31.

The player auction for the Lanka Premier League is on June 14 and the Colombo Strikers will hope to sign some of the most talented players up for grabs. Along with Babar, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah and Chamika Karunarathne are already included in the squad for the Colombo Strikers.

"The Lanka Premier League with the Colombo Strikers will be a great experience for me and the others I feel with this kind of a management who is always backing the players," Babar Azam said. The Colombo Strikers will be in action in their first season of the Lanka Premier League in July-August 2023.