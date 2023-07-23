Watch: Shahid Afridi Makes Way Through Big Crowd To Meet Indian Fans In Canada; Video Goes Viral

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is busy playing in the G20 Canada 2023. He featured for his first match of this season in Ontario for Toronto Nationals and after the game saw a huge crowd waiting for him to get selfies and autographs. Known as 'Lala' across the globe by his fans, Afridi took out time to meet some fans. They happen to be from India and Afridi made his way through the huge crowd to meet a special bunch which was lucky enough to get autographs and selfies clicked. Afridi shared the video of his small meet-up with the fans on his Instagram. He wrote: "The fans are the identity of the beautiful game of cricket. Without fans we would be deprived of the love they shower across the globe, love you all. @gt20canada."

Watch Afridi meeting India fans on sidelines of G20 Canada below:



cre Trending Stories

The retired Pakistani captain, who retired from international cricket in 2018, has a huge fan base in India. Afridi was known for his pyrotechnics with the bat. He has smashed the then fastest century in ODIs vs Sri Lanka, which came off in just 37 deliveries. In 2004-05, Afridi blasted a 45-ball 100 against arch-rivals India that included 10 fours and 9 sixes respectively. This was also his second-fastest hundred in ODIs. It would not be wrong to say that Afridi was among the rare cricketers in the 90s and early noughties who were playing T20 cricket even before the arrival of the shortest international format.

Afridi has been in news of late about his comments on Indian cricket team and Indian government. He has invited criticism in the past for making some controversial remarks on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. He also, every now and then, slams Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their alleged anti-PCB stances. Recently, Afridi had come down heavily on BCCI for refusing to send India's senior men's team to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.

In his first match in G20 Canada 2023, he had smashed 23 off just 12 balls that included 2 fours and sixes each. In the second game, he made 15 off 12 balls. Let's see how Lala goes in the remaining games.