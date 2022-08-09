WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar gets emotional in hospital bed says 'this is my last...'

Shoaib Akhtar underwent surgery following severe problems in his knee. The former Pakistan pacer missed out on a lot of cricket due to recurring knee issues. Notably, Akhtar's knee issue has been going on for the past 11 years and he recently went for another surgery in a hospital in Melbourne, Australia.

Akhtar then uploaded a video of himself via his Instagram from a hospital bed in Melbourne. The Pakistan paceman was emotional in the video while telling his fans the surgery went well and asking for well wishes for his recovery. (Asia Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of India squad due to THIS reason)

Check out the video below...

In the video, Shoaib mentioned that if his knee issues were not there, he would have played at least 4-5 years more but he had continued playing with these issues he could have ended up in a wheelchair.

“I could have played for another four to five years. But I was aware that if I did, I would become wheelchair-bound. That’s the reason why I retired from cricket," Shoaib Akhtar was seen saying in the video.

The legendary Pakistan pacer played 46 Tests, 14 T20Is and 163 ODIs for his country. He picked up 178 wickets in red-ball cricket and 247 in ODIs. In the T20Is, he took 21 wickets and is the first bowler in the history of cricket to clock 100 mph delivery.

