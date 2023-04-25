WATCH: Sunrisers Hyderabad Spinner Washington Sundar Gets Three Wickets In One Over Vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad off-spinner Washington Sundar’s all-round brilliant show in the IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals went in vain as the home side lost by seven runs on Monday. Sundar picked up three wickets in one over – dismissing David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Khan – to reduced DC to 62 for 5 by the 8th over.

The Tamil Nadu and SRH all-rounder then came up with a brilliant unbeaten 24 off 15 balls with the bat as well but it was not enough to prevent a fifth loss for his side. Sundar ended up with 3/28 in 4 overs with the ball as Manish Pandey and Axar Patel scored 34 each to revive DC innings.

WATCH Washington Sundar pick up three wickets in one over HERE…

Sundar first dismissed DC skipper David Warner, who has the most number of IPL runs in Hyderabad, for 21 – as the Australian southpaw slog-swept the off-spinner straight down the throat of Harry Brook at deep square leg. Sarfaraz Khan was the second wicket of the over, top-edging a sweep to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at backward square-led. Aman Khan proved to be third victim in the over, with a leading edge skying to Abhishek Sharma at cover.

Incredibly proud of SRH bowlers: Aiden Markram

SRH skipper Aiden Markram was ‘incredibly proud’ of the bowlers in his side after restricting DC to 144 for 9 in Hyderabad. “Incredibly proud of them (bowlers) and executed great game plans, kept it pretty simple and used the conditions pretty well tonight. It’s a pity we couldn’t get the job done for them. Our bowlers didn't deserve to be on the losing side like this tonight,” Markram said at the post-match presentation.

The South African all-rounder was disappointed by the efforts of SRH batters, who failed to fire once again. SRH remain near the bottom of the table with their fifth loss of the season in 7 matches and are just above last-placed DC because of a superior net run-rate.

“Not good with the bat again, not enough intent. We looked a team that was not excited to win a game of cricket unfortunately. We’ll have to go back to look how we can chase better, be more free as a team and as a unit and hopefully that can help us going forward. It’s difficult,” Markram said.

“You can say all the right things but ultimately guys need to buy into it. We want to play a certain brand of cricket and if we get it wrong doing that then we’ll sleep a lot better at night. But unfortunately tonight, just lacked a bit of intent. We’ve got really good players and really good batters and unfortunately I think we're just letting ourselves down through lack of intent. Guys need to work out what brings out the best in them and makes them the most free to play,” SRH skipper added.