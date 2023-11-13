WATCH: Team India Captain Rohit Sharma Bowls After 4284 Days, Picks Up A Wicket Vs Netherlands In ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match As Wife Ritika Sajdeh’s Reaction Goes Viral

Team India captain Rohit Sharma decided to give some Diwali cheer to the Indian cricket fans in his team’s massive 160-run win over the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Skipper Rohit decided to roll his arm over in international cricket after a gap of 4,284 days or more than seven years.

Rohit bowled a few deliveries with Netherlands only having one wicket in hand, chasing India’s 410-run total. Dutch batter Teja Nidamanuru managed to smash Rohit for a six to bring just his fifty off 38 balls but the Indian captain had his revenge soon after. Rohit had Nidamanuru caught by Mohammad Shami to bring an end to Netherlands innings at 250.

Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh was cheering for her husband in the Bengaluru stands on Diwali day and the video of Rohit’s wicket and Ritika’s reaction soon went viral on social media. The India opener’s last wicket in international cricket came almost 11 years back against Australia in 2012.

WATCH Rohit Sharma picking up a wicket against Netherlands in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match HERE…

It was India’s record nineth successive win in the World Cup 2023 as they finish the league stage as the only unbeaten team with 18 points at the top of the table. “Since we started the tournament, for us, it was all about thinking about one game at a time and playing that game well. We never wanted to look too far ahead because it’s a long tournament. It was important for us to break it down and focus on one game and play that well,” Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation.

“That is what everyone did. Because you play in different venues and different conditions, you got to adapt and play accordingly, that’s exactly what we did. Very pleased with how we have played in these nine games. Very clinical from game one till today. That's because different individuals have stepped up at different times. This is a good sign for the team when everyone wants to take the responsibility and get the job done for the team. Although we play a lot of cricket in India, we know the conditions, but still when you play different opposition, that's the challenge in different conditions. We adapted really well,” he added.

Team India will next take on New Zealand in the first semifinal match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. While Australia will take on South Africa in the second semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The World Cup 2023 final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.