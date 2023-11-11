Highlights | IND vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India Beat Netherlands By 160 Runs
India vs Netherlands (IND vs NED), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Highlights: Shreyas Iyer Was Named Man Of The Match For His Match-Winning Century.
IND vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023 Highlights: In the 45th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India faced the Netherlands at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. India won the toss and chose to bat, putting up an impressive total of 410-4 in 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer's outstanding unbeaten 128 and Rahul's 102 contributed significantly. In response, the Netherlands struggled to chase the massive target, ultimately posting 250 all out in 47.5 overs. Teja Nidamanuru top-scored with 54. India's bowling was led by Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, each claiming two wickets. India won convincingly by 160 runs. This victory strengthened India's position in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, showcasing their dominance in both batting and bowling departments.
Follow Highlights From Match Number 45 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Netherlands.
That's all we have from our LIVE coverage of India vs Netherland ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Bengaluru, thanks for joining in.
IND vs NED LIVE: Thumping Win For Team India
In the World Cup final league game, India dominated, setting a formidable target of 411 with standout performances from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. Despite Dutch resistance, India's bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja, secured wickets. Skipper Rohit Sharma's entertaining cameo added flair, sealing victory comprehensively.
IND vs NED LIVE: India Beat Netherlands
In a rare moment, Rohit Sharma takes a wicket at Chinnaswamy, with a tossed-up delivery on the middle that leads to Nidamanuru's downfall, caught by Shami; Nidamanuru departs after a blazing inning of 54 runs off 39 balls, including one four and six sixes.
LIVE Score IND 410/4 (50)
NED 250 (47.5)
India won by 160 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: Netherlands 9 Down
Bumrah claims his second wicket with a well-executed slower, full delivery angling across as Aryan Dutt, attempting a big swing, mistimes and sees his stumps disturbed; Aryan Dutt departs for 5 runs off 11 balls.
Live Score NED 236/9 (46.1) CRR: 5.11 REQ: 45.65
Netherlands need 175 runs in 23 balls
IND vs NED LIVE: Jadeja Strikes
Jadeja puts an end to van der Merwe's entertainment as the batter attempts a mighty slog across the line, resulting in a catch by Shami; van der Merwe departs for 16 runs, including one four and two sixes.
Live Score NED 225/8 (43.4) CRR: 5.15 REQ: 29.37
Netherlands need 186 runs in 38 balls
IND vs NED LIVE: Netherlands 7 Down
Kuldeep Yadav claims his second wicket as van Beek attempts a big swipe through long-on, misses, and the ball spins agonizingly past the inside edge, crashing into the leg stump; van Beek departs for 16 runs.
Live Score NED 208/7 (42.1) CRR: 4.93 REQ: 25.91
Netherlands need 203 runs in 47 balls
IND vs NED LIVE: India Desparte For Wickets
Shami delivers a bouncer expertly avoided by Nidamanuru, followed by a yorker to van Beek, who manages a single, and an unfortunate wide delivery outside off, preceding a four through mid-off off a low full toss, and two more deliveries resulting in a single each, showcasing a mix of bowling lengths and lines.
Live Score NED 208/6 (42) CRR: 4.95 REQ: 25.38
Netherlands need 203 runs in 48 balls
IND vs NED LIVE: Shami Search For Wickets
Shami varies his deliveries, with a hard-length ball for a single towards third-man, a full delivery driven to mid-off, van Beek punching a good-length ball to sweeper cover, followed by a four off a thigh-pad tickle, and Nidamanuru managing a single with a fuller delivery towards third-man, while a comment by Ketan suggests exploring Iyer's bowling talents like Kohli, Gill, and SKY.
Live Score NED 190/6 (40) CRR: 4.75 REQ: 22.1
Netherlands need 221 runs in 60 balls
IND vs NED LIVE: Netherlands 6 Down
Sybrand Engelbrecht's stumps are shattered by Siraj's nearly perfect 140 km/h yorker, sending him packing with a clinical display of fast bowling.
Live Score NED 172/6 (37.3) CRR: 4.59 REQ: 19.12
Netherlands need 239 runs in 75 balls
IND vs NED LIVE: Partnership For Netherlands
Kuldeep Yadav bowls a mix of deliveries to Sybrand Engelbrecht, including a slog-swept single, a flatter one stabbed to cover, a tossed-up delivery pushed back, a turning delivery defended without moving the back foot, and two more deliveries, one fenced into the off-side and another pushed out.
Live Score NED 169/5 (37) CRR: 4.57 REQ: 18.62
Netherlands need 242 runs in 78 balls
IND vs NED LIVE: Big Over For Netherlands
Suryakumar Yadav bowls a tossed-up delivery, with Sybrand Engelbrecht defending, followed by a fuller delivery pushed back, and Nidamanuru hitting two consecutive sixes, exploiting the tossed-up balls, while a fielding concern is raised about Siraj by Sagar D Shah.
Live Score NED 162/5 (35) CRR: 4.63 REQ: 16.6
Netherlands need 249 runs in 90 balls
IND vs NED LIVE: Perfect Yorker
Bumrah delivers a masterclass to Bas de Leede, dismantling the stumps with surgical precision. The seam on the ball is as straight as a ramrod, flawlessly released, creating a seamless trajectory. No room for error as the delivery crashes into the base of the stumps, claiming the fifth wicket. Bumrah remains steadfast, showcasing unwavering control. Bas de Leede departs, bowled by Bumrah after scoring 12 runs off 21 balls, including one boundary. The maestro at work, leaving an indelible mark on the pitch.
Live Score NED 144/5 (32) CRR: 4.5 REQ: 14.83
Netherlands need 267 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: Bumrah Is Back
Bumrah keeps it tight, with Sybrand Engelbrecht playing defensively to deliveries just outside off, a well-negotiated short ball, and Bas de Leede managing a single through a punch past point, showcasing disciplined bowling by Bumrah.
Live Score NED 136/4 (30) CRR: 4.53 REQ: 13.75
Netherlands need 275 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: Kohli Bowling Beautifully
Kohli concedes 5 runs as Sybrand Engelbrecht manages 2 runs off the pads, plays two dot balls, adds 2 more with a slap to deep cover, and Bas de Leede contributes 1 run with a tuck down to mid-wicket.
Live Score NED 124/4 (27) CRR: 4.59 REQ: 12.48
Netherlands need 287 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: Virat Kohli Strikes
Edwards departs as he attempts to take advantage of Kohli's wide delivery, but Rahul ensures a flawless catch, ending Edwards' innings at 17 runs from 30 balls, including one boundary.
Live Score NED 111/4 (24.3) CRR: 4.53 REQ: 11.76
Netherlands need 300 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: Netherlands Build Partnership
Jadeja delivers a series of deliveries to Sybrand Engelbrecht and Edwards, varying in length and line, resulting in no significant runs scored, including a sweep shot by Edwards for a single.
Live Score NED 91/3 (22) CRR: 4.14 REQ: 11.43
Netherlands need 320 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: India Going For Wickets
In Kuldeep Yadav's over, Edwards rocks back to steer a flatter delivery to backward point, while Sybrand Engelbrecht manages a single off a googly, maintaining Kuldeep's economical figures of 1 for 10 in 5 overs, with 13 overs of spin left in the innings.
Live Score NED 86/3 (20) CRR: 4.3 REQ: 10.83
Netherlands need 325 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: Jadeja Search For Another One
Edwards drives the ball back to Jadeja, who manages to parry it towards mid-off, allowing the batsmen to take a single, in an over where Edwards faces deliveries with a mix of pushes and nudges to the leg side and mid-on.
Live Score NED 81/3 (18) CRR: 4.5 REQ: 10.31
Netherlands need 330 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: Clean Bowled!!!
Max ODowd falls victim to a spectacular delivery from Jadeja, reminiscent of the one he bowled against Steve Smith earlier in the tournament, as the spin twins make their mark, dismissing ODowd for 30 with a mix of boundaries.
Live Score NED 72/3 (15.1) CRR: 4.75 REQ: 9.73
Netherlands need 339 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: Siraj Drops A Catch
Max ODowd survives a dropped chance as Siraj misses a catch while attempting a reverse cup after ODowd's frustrated attempt to break free results in a miscued shot over the bowler's head, leaving concerns about Siraj's well-being after being hit on the throat.
Live Score NED 72/2 (15) CRR: 4.8 REQ: 9.69
Netherlands need 339 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav Strikes
Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Ackermann for 35 with an lbw decision, breaking the partnership and contributing to the fall of wickets after the seamers' unsuccessful attempts.
Live Score NED 66/2 (12.1) CRR: 5.42 REQ: 9.12
Netherlands need 345 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav Into The Attack
Ackermann takes a sharp single off Kuldeep Yadav's opening over, facing a mix of deliveries including a googly and a well-defended leggie, making it a good start for the spinner.
Live Score NED 66/1 (12) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 9.08
Netherlands need 345 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: Partnership For Netherlands
Max O'Dowd hits a remarkable one-bounce four with a lofted off-drive, but follows up with a mix of defensive shots and a mistimed pull, showcasing a range of shots in Shami's over.
Live Score NED 62/1 (10) CRR: 6.2 REQ: 8.72
Netherlands need 349 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: Netherlands Bounce Back
Ackermann scores three runs with a punch-driven shot through cover point off Shami, who varies lengths and angles in the over, including a flick for a boundary and a straight drive to mid-off.
Live Score NED 46/1 (8) CRR: 5.75 REQ: 8.69
Netherlands need 365 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: Siraj Struggling
Ackermann scores two consecutive boundaries off Siraj, one through the covers with minimal foot movement and another fine glance to the fine leg fence, showcasing a mix of stylish shots in the over.
Live Score NED 29/1 (6) CRR: 4.83 REQ: 8.68
Netherlands need 382 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: Siraj Bowling Beautifully
Max O'Dowd manages a single to third man, follows with a straight drive to mid-off, defends a shorter delivery towards mid-on, executes a superb cover drive for a boundary, and Ackermann gets off the mark with a single through mid-on as Siraj varies his lengths and angles in the 4th over.
Live Score NED 11/1 (4.1) CRR: 2.64 REQ: 8.73
Netherlands need 400 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: Siraj Strikes
Barresi falls victim to Mohammed Siraj's pitched-up delivery, bowled from a wide angle, as the ball curls away, enticing Barresi into a cover drive, resulting in an outside edge and a dismissal. The delivery clocked at 134.67kph.
Live Score NED 5/1 (1.3) CRR: 3.33 REQ: 8.37
Netherlands need 406 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: India Start With Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah delivers a mix of inswingers and outswingers, creating challenges for the batsmen, as Barresi manages a three-run drive and Max O'Dowd survives an LBW appeal in the opening over against Netherlands.
Live Score NED 5/0 (1) CRR: 5 REQ: 8.29
Netherlands need 406 runs
IND vs NED LIVE: KL Rahul After Scoring Century At Homeground
"Not gotten a lot of time (in the middle) in the last two games, so it was nice to get some time today. Batting at 5, it's important to get that confidence, it was a good knock. Getting that confidence to hit sixes towards the end was important. It's not rocket science, got to go hard in the last 10 overs. Tried to get as many runs as possible, that was the plan, the ball gets softer, so hitting sixes at the back end becomes difficult. It's just not this game, everyone has a clear game plan, we have been executing it (our plans) pretty well. Need to win this game and look forward to the semis. It (keeping) gets difficult sometimes, but I enjoy being involved in the game, the bowlers have challenged me during DRS calls, but they don't give me enough credit (on DRS calls)."
IND vs NED LIVE: India Post Huge Total
India chose to bat after winning the toss. India posted an impressive total of 410-4 in 50 overs, with standout performances from Shreyas Iyer (128*) and KL Rahul (102). Netherlands' bowlers struggled, and the match featured notable contributions from Rohit Sharma (61) and Virat Kohli (51). The Netherlands needs a challenging target in their innings.
LIVE Score IND 410/4 (50) CRR: 8.2
Innings Break
IND vs NED LIVE: KL Rahul Departs After Century
Rahul departs, caught by Sybrand Engelbrecht at deep mid, falling short in an attempt to clear the boundary. He scored 102 runs from 64 balls, including 11 fours and 4 sixes.
LIVE Score
IND 408/4 (49.5) CRR: 8.19
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: KL Rahul Near Century
van Beek bowled a slower short ball to Rahul, who pulled it to deep mid for a single, followed by a six off a fuller ball sliced away with fierce wrists, bringing Rahul into the 80s. Shreyas Iyer then took a single off the inside edge, and Rahul heaved a length delivery for a four down the ground in the ongoing cricket match.
LIVE Score
IND 368/3 (48) CRR: 7.67
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Century For Shreyas Iyer
Bas de Leede delivers a short ball that Shreyas Iyer confidently pulls to deep mid for a single, reaching a superb century and dispelling the perception that short balls were his nemesis in a T20 World Cup match.
LIVE Score
IND 346/3 (46) CRR: 7.52
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Big Over For India
Van Meekeren concedes a single to Shreyas Iyer, who is on 94, and then delivers a no-ball, allowing Rahul to score a run and hit a stylish six with a no-look shot; Shreyas Iyer follows with a six, reaching the 90s in style, and the sequence concludes with singles for Iyer and Rahul as the Indian batsmen showcase powerful shots in a T20 World Cup match.
LIVE Score
IND 330/3 (44) CRR: 7.5
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Iyer Near Ton
Bas de Leede delivers a mix of slower balls and short deliveries, with Rahul and Shreyas Iyer scoring singles, the latter mistiming a shot but reaching a 100-run partnership, and Shreyas Iyer smashing a short delivery for a boundary between deep mid and long-on in a World Cup match against Netherlands.
LIVE Score IND 304/3 (42) CRR: 7.24
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: India On Top
Van der Merwe concludes his spell without additional wickets, as Rahul and Shreyas Iyer manage singles and a fortunate boundary off a short ball that takes an edge between slip and the keeper, with the former IPL teammates facing off at a venue where they played their home games.
LIVE Score IND 280/3 (39.2) CRR: 7.12
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Boundary For Shreyas Iyer
Bas de Leede bowls a variety of deliveries, including a wide down the leg side and a yorker dug out by Shreyas Iyer, who manages to score a run to deep square leg and hit a premeditated boundary over mid-off, while Rahul contributes with a single and faces an unfortunate dot ball after a straight drive hits the non-striker's stumps in a cricket match.
LIVE Score IND 251/3 (36) CRR: 6.97
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Fifty For Iyer
Bas de Leede delivers a mix of deliveries, with Shreyas Iyer scoring a run to long-on, reaching his fifty with a splendid cover drive for four, and adding to the total with a pull shot and a defensive play, while Rahul contributes with a push for a single in a cricket match.
LIVE Score IND 235/3 (34) CRR: 6.91
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Boundary For Iyer
Van der Merwe bowls a mix of deliveries, with Shreyas Iyer defending a darted one on middle stump, blocking a fuller delivery spinning away, and showcasing skill by pulling a flat delivery for a boundary, while also contributing to singles with a cut and a drive.
LIVE Score IND 219/3 (32) CRR: 6.84
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: India Rebuild
Bas de Leede bowls a series of deliveries, including a leg-side wide, as Rahul and Shreyas Iyer accumulate runs with shots like a swivel pull and a drive to long-on in a cricket match.
LIVE Score IND 211/3 (30) CRR: 7.03
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Virat Kohli Out
Kohli falls victim to van der Merwe's delivery, a length ball sliding with the arm, pitching outside off and surprising Kohli as he attempts a cut. The ball sneaks under his bat, shattering the off pole, leaving the crowd in stunned silence. Kohli departs for a well-crafted 51 runs off 56 balls with 5 boundaries and 1 six, postponing the celebration of his 50th ODI fifty for another time.
LIVE Score IND 200/3 (28.4) CRR: 6.98
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Fifty For Virat
In van Meekeren's over, Virat Kohli reaches his 71st ODI fifty with a pulled single to deep mid-wicket, while Shreyas Iyer contributes with a boundary, pulling a short delivery in front of square, and adding two more singles and a run down to third-man.
LIVE Score
IND 198/2 (28) CRR: 7.07
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: 50 runs partnership
In van Meekeren's over, Shreyas Iyer impresses with a well-timed swing over mid-off for a boundary, adds a single, and defends the remaining deliveries, contributing to a 50-run partnership with Virat Kohli.
LIVE Score IND 184/2 (26) CRR: 7.08
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Kohli Near Fifty
In van Beek's over, Kohli displays vintage form with a stylish swivel-pull for a boundary and a wristy bottom-handed pick-up for two runs, while Shreyas Iyer adds a single and defends the remaining deliveries.
LIVE Score IND 173/2 (24) CRR: 7.21
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Kohli On Attack
In van Beek's over, Virat Kohli showcases his form with a stylish six over deep mid-wicket, followed by a boundary over wide mid-on, working a single through the on-side, and driving the remaining deliveries to mid-off and mid-on, contributing to India reaching 150 runs in the 22nd over.
LIVE Score IND 158/2 (22) CRR: 7.18
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Kohli, Iyer Rebuild
In Bas de Leede's over, Shreyas Iyer scores a boundary with an aerial shot over mid-on, adds a single through a flick to mid-wicket, and drives the remaining deliveries to cover, with one wide in the over.
LIVE Score IND 140/2 (20) CRR: 7
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Rohit Sharma Out
Rohit Sharma falls victim to Bas de Leede as the bowler varies the pace, prompting Rohit to attempt a pull shot with mistimed precision. Barresi at deep mid-wicket secures a comfortable catch, dismissing Rohit for 61 runs with eight fours and two sixes.
LIVE Score IND 129/2 (17.4) CRR: 7.3
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Rohit, Kohli Build Partnership
Rohit defends a pitched-up delivery, Kohli struggles with timing, managing only a single with a mistimed shot, while de Leede starts with a wide down the leg-side in a relatively inconsistent over.
LIVE Score
IND 122/1 (16) CRR: 7.62
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Cover Drive By Rohit
Rohit Sharma reaches his fifty with a cover drive off van Meekeren, contributing to the most hundred partnerships in ODIs this year with Shubman Gill, while Kohli faces successive deliveries, defending one and playing another to backward point with soft hands.
LIVE Score IND 109/1 (14) CRR: 7.79
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Gill Departs After Fifty
Shubman Gill's aggressive innings comes to an end as he attempts to dispatch a head-high bumper from van Meekeren at a searing pace of 143.2kph. Despite making a solid connection with his pull shot, the ball finds its way to the hands of Teja Nidamanuru, who completes a remarkable catch. Shubman Gill departs, scoring 51 runs off 32 balls, including three fours and four sixes.
LIVE Score IND 100/1 (11.5) CRR: 8.45
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Gill Near Fifty
In van Meekeren's over, Shubman Gill impresses with a six over long-on, adds a boundary with a confident pull shot, and takes two runs with a well-timed shot to the right of long-on, showcasing ease in six-hitting, while also defending a yorker and a fullish ball.
LIVE Score IND 91/0 (10) CRR: 9.1
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Just 1 Boundary From The Over
In van der Merwe's over, Shubman Gill drives a full delivery for a single, while Rohit Sharma contributes with a well-executed lofted shot over mid-on for a boundary, a single to mid-on, and defends the remaining deliveries.
LIVE Score IND 79/0 (9) CRR: 8.78
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Flat Six
In van Meekeren's over, Shubman Gill shines with a six over deep mid-wicket, survives an aerial shot over cover point, and adds three more runs with a straight drive, while Rohit Sharma contributes with a single, glancing a short ball to short fine leg.
LIVE Score IND 73/0 (8) CRR: 9.12
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Rohit Goes All Guns Blazing
Rohit Sharma dominates Ackermann's over, scoring a boundary with a well-timed cover drive, a massive six over long-on with an elegant shot on one leg, and adding a single to long-on in the last delivery.
LIVE Score IND 64/0 (7) CRR: 9.14
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Gill On Attack
In van Beek's over, Shubman Gill showcases his versatility, hitting a boundary through backward square leg with a stylish short-arm jab, followed by a six over fine leg, adding two more runs with a well-placed shot and attempting to drive but denied by a good fielding effort at mid-wicket.
LIVE Score IND 53/0 (6) CRR: 8.83
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: 2 Boundaries For Rohit
Rohit Sharma scores two boundaries in Aryan Dutt's over, one with an uppish shot past the bowler and another with a well-placed shot to the left of mid-off, while attempting a reverse-sweep in between, and defends the remaining deliveries.
LIVE Score IND 37/0 (5) CRR: 7.4
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Tight Over
In the over, van Beek troubles Rohit with an in-seamer, hits him around the groin, induces an lbw appeal (not reviewed), and eventually concedes a leg bye, while Shubman Gill adds a single with a push to mid-on.
LIVE Score IND 29/0 (4) CRR: 7.25
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Gill Hits It Out Of The Park
Shubman Gill hits a massive six over cow corner in Aryan Dutt's over, where Rohit adds a single, defends a couple, and then capitalizes on width with a boundary behind square on the off-side.
LIVE Score IND 26/0 (3) CRR: 8.67
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Gill Look To Dominate
van Beek concedes only 4 runs with disciplined lengths, Rohit gets a single to cover, Gill survives a miscued drive, takes a single, and then plays a controlled shot for a double between backward point and short third man.
LIVE Score IND 15/0 (2) CRR: 7.5
India opt to bat
IND vs NED LIVE: Rohit starts attacking
Aryan Dutt starts off with a wide. The first legal ball gets sweeped for four by Rohit. He is in the attacking mode straightaway. Rohit uses the pace of the ball again to pull it for four runs. He has done his homework for Aryan. Two more as Rohit chipss it to leg side. 11 off the first over.
IND 11/0 (1)
India Vs Netherlands LIVE: Rohit, Shubman Open innings
Time for the match to start. The stadium is fully packed even on Diwali. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill come out to open the innings. Aryan Dutt has the ball in hand. Here we go.
India Vs NED LIVE: Time for national anthems
The time has come for the national anthems of two teams following which the ball number 1 will be bowled.
IND vs NED LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Netherlands (Playing XI): Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
India vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Toss News
India win toss and opt to bat first. Playing 11s coming up soon. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
IND vs NED LIVE: No Too Far From Toss News
Toss Coming up shortly. Less than 30 minutes to go for the match. Playing 11s will follow after the flip of the coin. Keep following updates from the game here.
India Vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: No chance of rain
Toss coming up in quick time. There is no chance of rain in Bengaluru which means Team India and Netherlands can play the full 100 overs today.
IND vs NED: Toss To Take Place At 1.30 PM IST
The India vs Netherlands clash in Cricket World Cup 2023 is coming up soon. It will take place at 1.30 pm iST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
India vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: No change for India
India enjoyed a six-day break following their recent match against South Africa, and head coach Rahul Dravid suggested that the team is sufficiently rested to field a full-strength lineup in the upcoming game.
India Vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the India vs Netherlands game will take placeat 1.30 pm IST. Rohit Sharma and Scott Edwards are likely to come for the flip of the coin today. Keep watching this space for all updates.
IND NED LIVE: Probable XIs
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Netherlands Probable XI: Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merve, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
IND vs NED LIVE: Team India Celebrates Diwali
The Indian cricket team celebrated Diwali on Saturday, November 11, with their families at team hotel in Bengaluru.
IND vs NED: Check LIVE Streaming Details
As told earlier, the match starts at 2 pm IST. This is yet another day night affair for Team India. The match is available to be watched all around the world on TV and other digital devices.
IND vs NED: Kohli To Get Past Sachin Tendulkar?
Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most hundreds in ODIs. Both Kohli and Tendulkar have 49 hundreds. Kohli has the chance to go past Tendulkar today by slamming his 50th tons in ODIs.
India vs Netherlands LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The match starts at 2 pm IST. India captain Rohit Sharma and Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards will be out for the toss at 1.30 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates.
IND vs NED: Will Rain Affect The Match Today?
The good news is that there is no rain forecast in Bengaluru today. The India vs Netherlands will be played without weather affecting the match.
India Vs Netherlands: Kohli's poor record in Bengaluru
Virat Kohli is from Delhi. Lives in Mumbai now. But plays most of his IPL cricket in Bengaluru. However, the star batter does not enjoy batting much in the City of Gardens. Virat Kohli averages only 25.33 from six ODIs played in Bengaluru.
IND vs NED LIVE Updates: Check Probable 11s
Netherlands Probable XI: Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merve, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
IND vs NED LIVE Updates: Check Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur
Netherlands Squad: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes
IND vs NED LIVE: Head To Head Stats
In their head-to-head, India and the Netherlands haven't played Tests. In ODIs and T20Is, India has a 100% win record, while the Netherlands is yet to secure a victory. India maintains a dominant record overall in ODIs and T20Is against the Netherlands.
IND vs NED LIVE: Virat Kohli In Bengaluru
Virat Kohli, who has played for RCB in the IPL, holds an average of only 25.33 from six ODIs in Bengaluru.
IND vs NED LIVE: Pitch Report
The distinctive feature of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium lies in its compact size, setting it apart from larger international stadiums in India. This characteristic makes run-scoring comparatively easier, complemented by a mostly flat pitch that occasionally favours spinners. The average first innings total hovers around 265, suggesting a propensity for high-scoring matches. Notably, 12 matches have been won by teams batting first, while teams chasing have emerged victorious in 14 matches.
IND vs NED LIVE: Weather Update
Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with no anticipated rainfall. Expect a maximum temperature of approximately 27 degrees Celsius, accompanied by 59% humidity and 0% precipitation. The wind speed is forecasted to be 19 km per hour.