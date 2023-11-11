Highlights | IND vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India Beat Netherlands By 160 Runs

IND vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023 Highlights: In the 45th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India faced the Netherlands at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. India won the toss and chose to bat, putting up an impressive total of 410-4 in 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer's outstanding unbeaten 128 and Rahul's 102 contributed significantly. In response, the Netherlands struggled to chase the massive target, ultimately posting 250 all out in 47.5 overs. Teja Nidamanuru top-scored with 54. India's bowling was led by Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, each claiming two wickets. India won convincingly by 160 runs. This victory strengthened India's position in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, showcasing their dominance in both batting and bowling departments.

Follow Highlights From Match Number 45 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Netherlands.