WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Dancing Moves Entertain Crowd In Indore After Batting Failure

Former India captain Virat Kohli has failed to fire with the bat in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test series against Australia so far. Kohli top-scored with 22 in the first innings of the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore as India were bowled out for just 109 on Day 1 on Wednesday (March 1).

Kohli has managed just 98 runs in the 3 Tests so far with a best of 44 runs in Delhi. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter kept the crowd entertained as India took the field after lunch on Day 1. Kohli’s dancing moves enthralled the crowd in Australia’s first innings.

WATCH Virat Kohli’s dance moves in Indore here…

Meanwhile, Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour spoke to the media after the end of Day 1. Asked, if the batters deviated from their plans, Rathour replied in negative.

“Not really. The plan was to trust your defense and wait for the loose balls and score as many as runs you can. It was one of those days when everything you did went into the hands (of fielders). Basically we just had an off day,” Rathour said on Wednesday.

Australia were guilty of playing uber-aggressive cricket in the Delhi Test. On Wednesday, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja fell while going for their strokes. Cheteshwar Pujara tried to score off a ripper than turned back sharply from wide of off-stump.

“That was misjudgement in the length. He (Pujara) saw a ball which was outside off stump and expected it to come straighter but it turned. It was a misjudgement which can happen. On Rohit, this is how he bats, he likes to take the game on and score runs. Most days it comes off, today it didn’t,” said the batting coach.

At stumps on Day 1, Australia lead India by 47 runs with Peter Handscomb and all-rounder Cameron Green in the middle and the score reading 156 for 4. India lead the series 2-0 after winning the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi.