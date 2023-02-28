AUS: 156-4 (54) | IND VS AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Eye Big Target On Day 2 With Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb
India Vs Australia Day 2, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia will eye big target for India on Day 2. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 HERE.
Trending Photos
Team India and Australia will head into the third Test of the four-match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore after a lengthy break. Both sides enjoyed a nine-day rest after the second Test in Delhi, which India won by six wickets to gets a 2-0 lead in the series and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well. The Day 1's play in the Indore Test will begin on Wednesday (March 1).
Now a win for India in the third Test, which gets underway on today (March 1), will secure a berth in the World Test Championships (WTC) Final for Rohit Sharma’s side for the second successive time. The third Test was originally supposed to take place in Dharamshala but was shifted to Indore as the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) couldn’t get the stadium ready in time.
The beleaguered Aussies will miss the services of their regular Test skipper Pat Cummins, who has returned to Sydney to be with his ailing mother. Former captain Steve Smith will be leading the side for the third Test in Indore. Rohit also has a lot on his platter and will need to decide whether he wants to stick with KL Rahul as opener or bring in Shubman Gill at the top.
Check all the LIVE Updates from India vs Australia 3rd Test here.
India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE Updates: Highlights from Day 1
India bundled out for 109 after winning toss: Top-scorer Virat Kohli (22 off 52 balls)
Matthews Kuhnemann picks up maiden five-wicket haul for Australia; Lyon, Murphy pick 3 and 1 wickets each.
Jadeja finishes opening day with 4 wickets amid front-foot no-balls and DRS errors.
Australia lead by 47 runs in first innings courtesy fine knock from Usman Khawana (60 off 147 deliveries).
Australia 1st innings score: AUS 156/4 (54)
India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE Updates: India's poor day with reviews
Jadeja finished with 4 wickets on opening day of the third Test vs Australia but it is also important to note that he was the main reason behind India taking three terrible reviews.
Read the full story on India's DRS' blunders on opening day of Indore Test here.
LIVE India vs Australia Day 1 score: Australia lead by 47
Ravindra Jadeja takes four wickets to save India after Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne got Australia to a fine position. India need to take wickets in quick succession tomorrow.
AUS - 156/4 (54 Overs) at Day 1 Stumps, Cameroon Green 6 (10) & Peter Handscomb 7 (36)
LIVE IND vs AUS Day 1 3rd Test: Another one!
Steven Smith 26 (38) caught behind by Bharat bowled Jadeja. Ravindra Jadeja is breathing fire at the moment for India, that's his fourth wicket of the day. The ball just lands and turns big, which gets the better off Smith who walked off in acknowledgment.
AUS - 147/4 (49.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 score and updates: Pressure on Australia
Peter Handscomb and Steven Smith in the middle for Australia looking to rebuild. Axar Patel and Jadeja attack the stumps for India. Captain Rohit Sharma looking to put Aussies in the corner with another wicket.
AUS - 127/3 (46 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1: Gone
Khawaja 60 (147) caught by Shubman Gill bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, third wicket for the spinner, India turn the tables on Australia now.
AUS - 125/3 (43 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1: Gone
Khawaja 60 (147) caught by Shubman Gill bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, third wicket for the spinner, India turn the tables on Australia now.
AUS - 125/3 (43 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd Test score and updates: India hunt for wickets
India bring in Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja in search for wickets. Steven Smith and Usman Khawaja in the middle for Australia, they lead by 11 runs after 40 overs.
Australia - 120/2 (40 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 score and updates: GONE!
Bowled in! Ravindra Jadeja removes Marnus Labuschagne 31 (91). The batter should have played that one on the frontfoot but he goes on the backfoot and loses his wicket, stunnig delivery by the left-arm spinner, India bounce back.
AUS - 108/2 (35.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd Test score: Australia on top
Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja continue to frustrate the Indian bowling attack as their partnership reachers 93 runs off 190 balls. Mohammed Siraj brougt into the attack by captain Rohit Sharma.
AUS - 105/1 (33.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 score: Australia trail by 11 runs
Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschange in the middle for Australia, their partnership reaches to 88 off 170 balls. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja into the attack for India.
AUS - 100/1 (30 Overs)
India vs Australia 3rd Test: Khawaja nears fifty
Khawaja has had a very good with the bat and has looked the best Aussie batter so far. He has played the spinners quite well and has entered 40s now. He deserves a big knock here for his patience and skills on this tough batting track.
IND 109
AUS 95/1 (28.2)
Australia trail by 14 runs
India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE: 3rd session begins
Jadeja resumes proceedings in the third and last session of the day and he goes for 10 runs. India need to stop these runs. The bowlers have been very poor in terms of control on the ball. Labuschagne and Khawaja continue to grow in confidence. Umesh Yadav bowls from the other end.
IND 109
AUS 83/1 (23.4)
Australia trail by 26 runs
India vs Australia 3rd Test: Day 1, Tea
Tea has been taken on opening day of the Indore Test and Australia stay on top. Khawaja and Labuschagne have batted extremely well here on a tricky surface. India really need to bowl well in the 2nd session to make a match out of this. Match resumes after 20 minute break.
IND 109
AUS 71/1 (22)
Australia trail by 38 runs
LIVE Updates India vs Australia: Australia look in total control
Khawaja and Labuschagne have done the hard job of tackling the Indian spinners on this difficult surface. They both look settled and worries continue to grow for Team India. Their partnership has now gone past 50 too.
IND 109
AUS 70/1 (21)
Australia trail by 39 runs
India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE: Australia go past 50
Khawaja and Labuschagne are playing beautifully in the middle. Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar have not looked as threatening as the Aussie spin trio. They are trying way too many things on this pitch. Australia meanwhile cross 50-run mark with just one wicket lost.
IND 109
AUS 54/1 (17)
Australia trail by 55 runs
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India lose 2 reviews
That is poor cricket from India. Rohit agreed to take two reviews on request of bowlers and lost both. Ashwin now stucks Labuschagne on pad and appeals. Umpire turns it down. Ashwin then looks at Rohit who has his hands on his hips. Rohit does not take but the replay shows that the ball would crashed into stumps. India really playing badly with DRS here.
IND 109
AUS 39/1 (11)
Australia trail by 70 runs
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Aussies vs Indian spinners
Jadeja almost got Labuschagne. The right handed batter chopped one on to the stumps. But it was a front foot no ball that got called late. Australia could have been two down and it was a cricketing crime, to overstep, really from Jadeja with such low score on the board.
IND 109
AUS 28/1 (7.1)
Australia trail by 81 runs
India vs Australia LIVE: Head gone
Alright, Australia too lose their first wicket to spin. Jadeja gets Travis Head in just his first over. Gone LBW. Indians are now pumped up as this is just the start they needed after getting bowled out for just 109.
IND 109
AUS 12/1 (1.5)
Australia trail by 97 runs
India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE Updates: Australia begin innings
Ashwin and Jadeja start proceedings for India with the ball but they don't seem to have the hold over the ball right now. New, shiny ball is difficult to grip. Jadeja and Ashwin need to find their right lengths vs Khawaja and Head, opening batters.
IND 109
AUS 12/0 (1.3)
Australia trail by 97 runs
IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE: India bowled out
Terrible mix up between Siraj and Axar leads to the loss of last wicket and India get bowled out for just 109. Kuhnemann picked up his first five-wicket haul on a track that is a heaven for spinners. Let's see how India reply with the ball.
IND 109 (33.2)
IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE: Umesh takes spinners to the cleaners
With 2 sixes and 1 four, Umesh Yadav is playing in his own style. Umesh is liking the spinners as they overpitch him consistently and he is whacking them out of the park. Thanks to his onslaught, India have now gone past 100 mark finally.
IND 106/8 (31.2)
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE: Ashwin falls
R Ashwin departs as he nicks it to keeper off Kuhnemann who picks up his fourth wicket. Has been really impressive the left-arm spinner. India 8 down under 100 as Umesh Yadav joins Axar in the middle.
IND 88/8 (29)
India vs Australia: Ashwin, Axar resume fight
Australia are on top as lunch session begins. Ashwin and Axar resume the fight. Spinners operating as batters look to take singles. Scoring runs will help India survive in the middle. India must target getting to 150 at least.
IND 87/7 (27.5)
India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE: Lunch, Day 1
Well, well, well. What a morning session of an opening day of a Test match as Australia break the back of Indian batting on a turning wicket. Some bad shots, some terrific deliveries and a lot of help from the pitch. Kohli, the best batter, who looked solid before Murphy did him in again. Axar and Ashwin have a long day in office with the bat and then with the ball. The match resumes after a break of 40-min break.
IND 84/7 (26)
India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE: India lose Bharat
KS Bharat departs for 17. Batted well but then came a sharp off-spinner from Lyon, trapped him on front foot. Umpire Nitin Menon continues to have a terrible day with another bad decision as Steve Smith went for review and it turned out to be a great call.
IND 82/7 (25)
IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE: Kohli gone
Todd Murphy gets Virat Kohli. LBW. India's best batter is back to the hut as the hosts lose 6th wicket in the morning session of a crazy Test match. The wicket is turning and India's batters have struggled big time.
IND 70/6 (21.4)
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Kohli look solid
Virat Kohli has looked the best batter even on this pitch which is turning square. He is looking to play the lines. Not trying too many shots. Bharat needs to support him from the other end with proper defences.
IND 61/5 (16.1)
India vs Australia 3rd Test: What is happening really?
Shreyas Iyer falls too as India has had terriblr start to the innings. In just the first hour, Indians have lost 5 wickets. Iyer too falls, as Kuhnemann picks third wicket. Iyer chopped on to his stumps while attempting a late cut on this dreadful of a track.
IND 45/5 (11.2)
India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE Updates: Jadeja falls
Jadeja gone. Survives a close LBW call on the previous delivery thanks to DRS but next ball, he plays a fault shot straight into the hands of short cover. Lyon gets the wicket, Shreyas Iyer in the middle. India in big trouble.
IND 44/4 (11)
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India in big trouble
The first hour of the first session belongs to Aussies as they dismiss 3 batters in form of Gill, Rohit and Pujara. All to spinners. Pujara cleaned up by Lyon. Interesting development as Ravindra Jadeja comes in to bat at No 5.
IND 39/3 (8.4)
India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE: Gill falls too
Kuhnemann strikes again, in his second over and dismisses Shubman Gill. The batter tried to defend on front foot but the ball takes the outside edge and goes into the hands of the slip fielder.
IND 34/2 (7.4)
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma stumped for 12
Matthew Kuhnemann gets the breakthrough for Australia, India skipper Rohit Sharma is out stumped for 12. Shubman Gill is batting on 15.
India 1st inngs 27/1 in 6 overs vs Australia
IND vs AUS: Couple of fours for Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are off to a flyer, get a couple of more boundaries off Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green. Rohit is batting on 12 and Gill is on 14.
India 1st inngs 26/0 in 5 overs vs Australia
India vs Australia 3rd Test: Shubman Gill off the mark with 4
Shubman Gill has also got off the mark with a glorious four through the covers and moves along to 6 in the second over. Rohit Sharma is batting on 4.
India 1st inngs 10/0 in 2 overs vs Australia
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma survives first ball
Rohit Sharma appears to have edged Mitchell Starc to keeper first ball but Australian skipper Steve Smith doesn't take a review. Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a boundary after surviving the appeal.
India 1st inngs 4/0 in 1 over vs Australia
India vs Australia 3rd Test: KL Rahul dropped, Shubman Gill comes in
Both India and Australia have made a couple of changes to their playing XI from the Delhi Test. Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav are replacing KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami. While Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green have come in place on David Warner and Pat Cummins. Here are Playing XIs of both sides...
India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Mathew Kuhnemann
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma wins toss, India bat 1st
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won his first toss of the series and elected to bat first in Indore. India made couple of changes - Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav replace KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami.
India vs Australia: Team India hold big edge at home
In India, both sides have played 52 games and India have been victorious in 23 matches and Australia have won 13 games. One Test ended in tie and 15 games ending in draw. The toss for the 53rd match is set to take place at 9am.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja eyes 500 international wickets
Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is just 1 wicket short of 500 scalps in international cricket. Jadeja has 259 Test wickets, 189 in ODIs and 51 in T20Is. Can Jadeja achieve this landmark in Indore Test?
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Check Live Streaming details
India and Australia will face off in the third Test of the four-match series. Hosts India are leading 2-0 after winning the first two Tests.
Check When and Where to watch IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live in India.
India vs Australia 3rd Test: Virat Kohli one short of 300 international catches
Former India captain Virat Kohli has picked up 299 catches across all three formats in international cricket till date. Can Kohli complete his landmark 300th grab in Indore today?
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: R Ashwin eyes Anil Kumble's record
Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up 103 wickets against Australia in Test cricket so far. The off-spinner needs 9 more wickets to surpass former India captain Anil Kumble (111 wickets) to become highest wickettaker against Australia. Can Ashwin achieve this feat in Indore Test?
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Ravi Shastri on KL Rahul
"If the vice-captain doesn't perform, someone can take his place; at least the tag is not there. I'm being blunt and brutal, I never like vice-captain in home conditions. Overseas, it's different. The team management will decide (the vice-captain). They know his (Rahul's) form, they know his mental state. They know how they should be watching someone like Shubman Gill. I, for one, always had the belief (to) never appoint a vice-captain for India. I would rather go with my best XI, and if the captain has to leave the field, you'd zero in on a player that can take over at the time, simply because you don't need to create complications," Shastri said on the ICC Review Podcast show.
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Good News For Australia As Cameron Green Declared Fit
The visitors trail 0-2 in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and need a magic wand to turn things around to ensure that they at least draw the series. In that regard, a good news has arrived in form of Cameron Green's full fitness.
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test How Can Team India Qualify For ICC World Test Championship Final?
India's victory against Australia in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series has put them in a favourable position to qualify for the final. The top two teams of the points table will make it to the summit clash, and India's current points percentage of 64.06 puts them in a good spot. If India wins the series 2-0, they will qualify for the final. However, if Australia makes a comeback and prevents India from winning the next two Tests, the visitors will qualify for the final with a points percentage of 63.16. In this scenario, India will have to rely on New Zealand not losing 2-0 against Sri Lanka in their upcoming series. If Sri Lanka does beat New Zealand by that scoreline and India beats Australia 2-0, Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the final.
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Rohit Sharma opens up on KL Rahul
"As far as Gill and KL both are concerned, they train and practice [for long hours] before any game...As far as our 11 is concerned, we have not finalised on it. I would like to do it at the toss and I prefer to be announced at that point in time," Rohit Sharma further said.
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Gill or Rahul
Shubman Gill, who has hit a double century, two hundreds, and a century in ODIs and a century in T20Is, has been India's leading scorer across all forms so far this year whereas Rahul has had a disastrous run with the bat. The 23-year-old also made his first Test hundred against Bangladesh in December of the previous year.
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Dream11
India will be cautious of Australia even if they are the obvious favourites going into another home Test. Australia has some experience to fall back on in the form of players like Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon despite the absence of their captain Pat Cummins and opening batsman David Warner. Nonetheless, another exciting game is scheduled, and both clubs are motivated to win in Indore.
CLICK
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test
Preps _!#TeamIndia get into the groove for the 3_rd #INDvAUS Test in Indore _ _@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/iM7kmmrMLQ
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2023
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Broadcast & Live Streaming Details
Venue - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Match Timings - 09:30 AM IST
TV- Star Sports Network
Live Streaming- Disney+ Hotstar
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test
Talk about enjoying your captain's backing on DRS calls! _ _
__ Hear what wicketkeeper @KonaBharat had to say about #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/5EYERpUKIa
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2023
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Head-to-Head
Played- 104 | India - 32 | Australia - 43 | Draw - 28 | Tied - 1
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test
Fun times in the field ft. @imVkohli _ _#TeamIndia sharpen their catching skills ahead of the 3rd #INDvAUS Test in Indore. _ _@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/6VtHfBBbLt
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2023
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Australia's Probable Playing XI
Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Lance Morris, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 28, 2023
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test: India's Probable Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul/Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 28, 2023
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Pitch Report
In Indore, the playing surface often fluctuates between being extremely even and extremely dynamic. Typically, it is a ground where high scores are common, and spin bowlers can expect the pitch to offer some bite and turn, especially after the second day of play. Although the pace and bounce may not be as pronounced as on other Indian pitches, the Madhya Pradesh heat could potentially awaken any dormant cracks on the surface as the game progresses.
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test
Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session here in Indore ahead of the third Test match against Australia.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/yLmoBLxfYG
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 28, 2023
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test
Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session here in Indore ahead of the third Test match against Australia.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/yLmoBLxfYG
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 28, 2023
Live Score India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Full Sqauds
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav
Australia Squad: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Lance Morris
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma says team will back 'players with potential'
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma once again threw his weight behind out-of-from opener KL Rahul. "I spoke about it after the last game as well. Players who are going through a tough time, given their potential they will be given enough time to prove themselves," Rohit said in a media interaction.
"Being vice captain or otherwise doesn't tell you anything. At that point in time he was the vice captain. His removal as vice captain doesn't indicate anything."
Hello and welcome to out Live Coverage of India vs Australia 3rd Test in Indore.
More Stories