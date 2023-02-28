AUS: 156-4 (54) | IND VS AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Eye Big Target On Day 2 With Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb

Team India and Australia will head into the third Test of the four-match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore after a lengthy break. Both sides enjoyed a nine-day rest after the second Test in Delhi, which India won by six wickets to gets a 2-0 lead in the series and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well. The Day 1's play in the Indore Test will begin on Wednesday (March 1).

Now a win for India in the third Test, which gets underway on today (March 1), will secure a berth in the World Test Championships (WTC) Final for Rohit Sharma’s side for the second successive time. The third Test was originally supposed to take place in Dharamshala but was shifted to Indore as the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) couldn’t get the stadium ready in time.

The beleaguered Aussies will miss the services of their regular Test skipper Pat Cummins, who has returned to Sydney to be with his ailing mother. Former captain Steve Smith will be leading the side for the third Test in Indore. Rohit also has a lot on his platter and will need to decide whether he wants to stick with KL Rahul as opener or bring in Shubman Gill at the top.

Check all the LIVE Updates from India vs Australia 3rd Test here.