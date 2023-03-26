Watch: Virat Kohli Shakes A Leg On 'Naatu Naatu' In Front Of Wife Anushka Sharma

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore's star cricketer Virat Kohli once again stole the limelight as he did some off-field dance steps to impress his fans. Breaking numerous records with his bat, Kohli is one of the most famous personalities in the sports industry at the moment all around the globe.

This time, Kohli was seen dancing on the famous song 'Natu Natu' which recently won an Oscar award. He was accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma as the couple attented the Indian Sports Honours awards in Mumbai. Kohli attended various events before joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp for the upcoming IPL 2023. (IPL 2023: DC Captain David Warner Grooves On 'Calm Down' Song, Wife Candice Reacts - Watch)

Watch the video here:

Virat Kohli doing Naatu Naatu steps. pic.twitter.com/iN2aMvSE5Q — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2023

RCB to end title drought?

Coming to cricket, Kohli will now play in the IPL 2023 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. RCB fans will be hoping that the Bangalore franchise finally end their title drought this season. They will play their first game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2 against the Mumbai Indians. Kohli recently found his mojo back scoring a century after almost three years which was followed up by getting a hundred in every format he played in. Kohli has now scored a century in every format of the game after ending his century drought.

The much-awaited cricket tournament is set to begin from March 31 when Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. (IPL 2023: Ex-RCB Batter Chris Gayle Recounts Beating Virat Kohli In Orange Cap Race - Read Here)

IPL 2023 RCB Squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell