India vs Leicestershire warm-up clash: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has landed in England with a single aim, that is to get out of the poor form that he is in currently and when he took the field on Thursday against Leicestershire in the warm-up game before the fifth and last Test vs England that starts on July 1 at Edgbaston. Kohli played 69 balls and accumulated 33. It was a fine knock until a Roman Walker delivery did the India no 3 in.

While Kohli was in, all the cameras were on him and there he was spotted doing a strange thing. Some days ago, during a England vs New Zealand Test, Joe Root was seen doing a magic trick where he made his bat stand straight at the non-striker's end, to the fans' disblief. On Thursday, Kohli attempted the same but failed.

Here's the video:

Kohli tried to make his bat stand upright like Root _ pic.twitter.com/PJh32dsDPH June 23, 2022

As far as the game was concerned, India reached 175/7 at Tea on Day 1 of the practice game. Indian batters struggled on the opening day with swing. Captain Rohit Sharma, who is celebrating his 15 years in international cricket today, could score only 25 while opening partner Shubman Gill made 21 off 28 balls. Both of these openers smashed 7 boundaries in total. Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer fell cheaply, scoring 3 and 0 respectively. Virat Kohli had a good time in the middle, playing 69 balls and scoring 33 off them, including 4 fours and 1 six. Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, scored only 13 as Indian batters continues to struggle.

In what is a good news for India fans, R Ashwin has joined the Indian camp in Leicestershire. There has been no official confirmation by BCCI but in the pictures shared by the board ahead of the warm-up tie, he could be seen int he team huddle. Ashwin could not travel with team before as he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was self-isolating at home in Chennai.