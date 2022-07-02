Jasprit Bumrah smacked 29 runs off English pacer Stuart Broad during India's first innings in the fifth rescheduled Test match between India and England on Saturday (July 2) at Edgbaston. Broad conceded 35 runs in that over which broke the record of most expensive over in Test match cricket. Bumrah smoked 3 boundaries and 2 maximums in that over against Broad. Former India captain Virat Kohli was seen enjoying the Bumrah show as the fast-bowler was taking out all his fire on Broad. After India's innings, Kohli even side-hugged Bumrah with smile and laugh showing the pacer he was happy with his knock.

India were in a good position when Bumrah walked in as the last wicket. In the 84th over, Broad conceded 35 runs which is the highest conceded in a Test match out of 29 runs were off Jasprit Bumrah's bat. Bumrah's quick-fire innings of with the bat took India past the 400-run mark and finished them with appreciable total of 416 after the innings. However, a few moments earlier Broad took his 550th Test wicket.

The first ball was hit for a four after a 5 extra runs (5 wides) were gifted by Broad. Following up with a no ball which was smacked a six, Bumrah somehow managed to scored three boundaries in a row after all that. The fifth ball was again sent over the rope via a leading edge to Broad's pace and the Indian captain took a single in the last ball to complete the over for 35 runs.

Checkout Kohli's reaction on Bumrah fiery knock vs Broad here...

4,4Wd,6Nb,4,4,4,6,1 - 35 runs from just 6 balls of Broad with Bumrah on strike. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 2, 2022

Dugout can't believe the madness with the bat from captain Jasprit Bumrah. pic.twitter.com/D5G2Fa3z7L July 2, 2022

Virat Kohli and all players enjoying Jasprit Bumrah's batting. pic.twitter.com/24OpnZK3DA — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 2, 2022

India finished at 416 runs after their first innings at Day 2. After a shaky start to their innings, Rishabh Pant (149) and Ravindra Jadeja (104) were the stand-out performers for India after the upper order of their batting lineup collapsed early on Day 1. James Anderson took another five-wicket haul for England.