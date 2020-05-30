West Indies agree 'in principle' for Test series against England in July

The international cricket could resume in England after being distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic as early as in July as the Cricket West Indies (CWI) has agreed in principle for their national side's tour of United Kingdom for a Test series.

England and West Indies are slated to play a three-match Test series in July. However, the novel virus, which brought all the sporting activities across the world at halt, had also put the Test series between the two sides under clouds.

However, the CWI now confirmed that they held a detailed discussion with their England counterpart and agreed to play the proposed series between the two sides in a bio-secure environment.

"The Board also gave approval in principle for the proposed upcoming West Indies Test tour of England. The decision comes only after CWI medical and cricket-related representatives and advisors have been involved in detailed discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and their own medical and public health advisers," an official statement from CWI said.

If the proposed Test series goes ahead as per plan, the matches will take place behind closed doors.

"These discussions involve the local and international logistics and protocols which are already being put in place to minimize risk and optimize the health and safety of all concerned. CWI has also received and reviewed detailed plans for players and staff to be kept in a bio-secure environment for the duration of the tour, with all matches being played “behind closed doors," the statement added.

The Cricket West Indies will now look to put all of the approvals and logistics in place within the Caribbean, including seeking permission from the government to facilitate the movement of players and support staff using private charter planes.

The board will also seek permission for conducting medical screenings and individual testing for coronavirus of all members of the touring party.

On Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had announced a list of 50 players who will return to training as the side look to return to action behind closed doors, subject to the clearance from United Kingdom government.

Earlier, the ECB announced further delay to the start of the professional domestic cricket season in the country until at least August 1.