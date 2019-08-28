Jamaican fast bowler Cecil Wright announces retirement at 85

Jamaican fast bowler Cecil Wright has announced his decision to retire from cricket in less than two weeks at the age of 85, making him the oldest cricketer to have done so.

Wright started his career in the game as a professional in the Central Lancashire League for Crompton. The cricketer decided to continue his career in England following a span of three years.

Wright whose career lasted more than 60 years has picked over 7,000 wickets sharing the field with legendary West Indies cricketers like Vivian Richards and Joel Garner. At one stage of his career, the Jamaican accounted for as many as 538 wickets in five seasons, averaging down to nearly one every 27 balls.

However, this career which comprised of over two million games according to The Daily Mirror is set to come to an end on September 7 when he represents Uppermill against Springhead who compete in the Pennine League.

Although Wright is not very certain about the reason behind his long career, he has shared insights into the active lifestyle led by him even at the age of 85.

"I don't like to sit still and watch TV, I would rather have a walk or potter about in the garage. I wish I knew the reason for my longevity, but I couldn't tell you what it is," he said as quoted by The Daily Mirror.

"I don't drink much, just the odd beer. And I keep fit, although these days I use my age as an excuse to miss training. I find keeping active helps to ease aches and pains," added Wright.