WG vs IM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s WG vs IM LLC 2023 Match No 2 in Doha, 8PM IST, March 11

World Giants vs India Maharajas Dream11 Team Prediction World Giants vs India Maharajas LLC 2023 Match No. 2 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WG vs IM, World Giants Women Dream11 Team Player List, India Maharajas Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 05:16 PM IST

The Legend League Cricket match no. 2 is set to be played between India Maharajas and World Giants at the West End Park Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday (March 11). The Gautam Gambhir-led Maharajas lost their first match of the tournament against Asia Lions by 11 runs and they will surely look to bounce back from that defeat and get a win from this fixture. On the other hand, World Giants led by Aaron Finch will look to start things off with a dominant victory over the Indian legends.

It was a nail-biting contest which had all the superstars like Yusuf Pathan, Misbal Ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir and many more on the field. Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina would be disappointed with their performance from yesterday and will surely look to impress their captain against the World Giants. (Watch: Shahid Afridi Asking Gautam Gambhir For DRS Call During LLC's Asia Lions Vs India Maharajas Match, Video Goes Viral)

The Asia Lions won the toss and elected to bat first. India Maharajas' opening bowling pair Ashok Dinda and Irfan Pathan struck early dismissing Tillakaratne Dilshan for 5 runs and Asghar Afghan for 1 run of 2 balls in quick succession.

World Giants vs India Maharajas LLC 2023 Match No. 2 Details

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Date & Time: March 11, 8pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar website and app.

WG vs IM LLC 2023 Match No. 2 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Robin Uthappa

Batters: Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Shane Watson, Jacque Kallis, Stuart Binny

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Brett Lee, Ashok Dinda

Captain: Aaron Finch

Vice-captain: Chris Gayle

WG vs IM LLC 2023 Match No. 2 Predicted 11

World Giants: Aaron Finch (C), Morne van Wyk, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Jacques Kallis, Paul Collingwood, Ross Taylor, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Monty Panesar

India Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, Parvinder Awana

