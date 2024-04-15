What RCB Needs To Do To Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs After Losing 5 Out Of 6 Matches?

Currently, it looks like RCB's 16-year dream of lifting the IPL trophy will have to one more year as the Faf du Plessis-led side sit at the bottom of the table with the worst bowling stats of the IPL 2024 season so far. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have lost 5 out of the 6 matches they have played this year so far which makes their qualification scenario pretty tough if they keep performing like they have this season.

How Can RCB Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs?

RCB have to win seven out of the eight games left to secure a spot in the playoffs. Also, it also depends on the results of other teams as well that RCB secure a playoff spot. (Blame Game In MI Camp After Hardik Pandya's MI Lose To CSK? Mumbai Captain Makes Big Statement)

As the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on a highly-anticipated clash at Bengaluru, all eyes will be on team's two respective finishers, Heinrich Klaasen and Dinesh Karthik.

Pat Cummins-led SRH will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the latter's home venue of M Chinaswammy Stadium. While SRH is in the fifth spot with three wins and two losses, RCB is desperately searching for wins and is at the bottom with a win and five losses.

While Klaasen has enjoyed support from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram and other in-form batters, same cannot be said for Karthik. RCB's batting line-up has not clicked well as a unit and most of the times, it is him and Virat who have done the heavy lifting. (IPL 2024: After Rohit Sharma's Pants Come Off During MI Vs CSK Clash, Memes Pour In; Check Best Ones Here)

Despite such responsibilties of carrying an off-colour batting line-up, Karthil has made 143 runs in five innings at an average of 71.50, ending unbeaten thrice. His strike rate is 190.66. He has scored one half-century, with the best score of 53*. His death overs strike rate this season is 243.90.

Both teams are extremely feared hitters of their team and can change the game within a matter of a few balls. Will Klaasen's monumental run in T20 continue or will Dinesh accelarate RCB's run flow and help then win? Only time will tell.