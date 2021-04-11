When 'Indiranagar ka gunda' Rahul Dravid lost his cool on MS Dhoni

Rahul Dravid, who has so far kept himself away from social media, broke the internet on Friday, as his name and the hashtag 'Indiranagar ka gunda' gained maximum traction on Twitter. The cool and calm custodian was seen in a unique avatar in an ad for CRED, which not only left the fans but also the Indian skipper Virat Kohli in splits.

Virender Sehwag, Dravid's former teammate, shared an incident involving the Bangalore boy, where he actually expresses anger on the field.

Speaking on a Cricbuzz video, Sehwag in a conversation with Ashish Nehra says: “I have seen Rahul Dravid get angry. When we were in Pakistan and MS Dhoni had been a newcomer, he played a shot and got caught at point. Dravid was very angry with MS Dhoni. ‘That’s the way you play? You should finish the game.’ I was myself taken aback by the storm of English from Dravid, I didn’t understand half of it.”

“But when MS Dhoni next came in to bat, I could see he was not hitting shots much. I went and asked him what was wrong. He said he did not want to be scolded by Dravid again. ‘I will finish the quietly and go back,’ Dhoni said,” Sehwag added.

