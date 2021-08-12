When Thalapathy met Thala: MS Dhoni catches up with Vijay in Chennai - watch viral video and photos

Former India skipper MS Dhoni and popular actor Vijay bumped into each other recently and the duo also posed for a few pictures. The duo met at Gokulam Studios in Chennai, where the actor was present for his action-thriller Beast with Pooja Hegde, while the wicketkeeper-batsman was present for a commercial.

Vijay was the former brand ambassador of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural edition of the lucrative T20 league.

The pictures of Dhoni, who is also regarded as Thala, and Thalapathy Vijay have gone viral on social media and have drawn a lot of reactions from their fans.

The reunion of two icons of India - Dhoni and Vijay. pic.twitter.com/oD9TVU9KrG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 12, 2021

— Tracker (@itz_deebanvj) August 12, 2021

#ThalapathyVijay and #MSDhoni met at Gokulam Studios in Chennai. Dhoni came to #Thalapathy's caravan where they had a chat. After the chat, #Vijay walked #Dhoni all the way to latter's caravan. Lovely gesture by both of them.pic.twitter.com/BFgQsIJATb — George (@VijayIsMyLife) August 12, 2021

Dhoni, who took retirement from international cricket almost an year ago, will now be seen leading Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in UAE. The tournament, which was supended midway due to COVID breach inside the bio-bubble, is now set to played in September, following which, the ICC T20 World Cup will also be hosted in the same country.

Dhoni's CSK at the moment sit second on the eight-team points table with five wins from seven matches.

(The pictures used in the article were taken from Twitter).