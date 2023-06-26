When Virender Sehwag Thought MS Dhoni Should Have Been Banned In IPL 2019

MS Dhoni, renowned for his unparalleled composure and level-headedness on the cricket field, has earned himself the moniker of 'Captain Cool.' His serene demeanour, even in the face of adversity, has become the stuff of legends. However, during a riveting encounter in the IPL 2019 season, Dhoni astonished the cricket fraternity by uncharacteristically succumbing to anger.

It was the 25th match of the season, pitting the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), and the tension was palpable. The contest had reached a nerve-wracking climax, with the defending champions desperately seeking an extra run and a free hit to turn the tide in their favour.

In a moment that defied expectations, the leg-umpire chose not to signal a waist-height no-ball, only for the TV umpire to later declare it as such. Frustrated by the delivery not being rightfully categorized as a no-ball, Dhoni stormed onto the field, leaving spectators and players alike in a state of disbelief. His uncharacteristic outburst drew criticism from all quarters, with former cricketer Virender Sehwag even advocating for a ban.

Expressing his opinion to Cricbuzz, Sehwag argued, "I feel Dhoni was let off easy and should have been banned for at least two or three games. Because if he did this, tomorrow another captain can do the same. Then what is the value of an umpire?" In Sehwag's view, Dhoni's presence on the field was unnecessary, as two CSK members were already present and equally curious about the no-ball situation.

Nonetheless, CSK managed to emerge victorious from the encounter. In a thrilling finale, Mitchell Santner smashed a six off the final delivery, securing the required runs to seal the win. Dhoni, despite his momentary lapse of composure, exhibited his leadership prowess by guiding his team to the IPL final.

In a tantalizing showdown against the Mumbai Indians, the final unfolded with every ball keeping spectators on the edge of their seats. Ultimately, fortune favoured Mumbai Indians as they clinched the title in a nail-biting last-ball thriller. Nevertheless, Dhoni's captaincy had propelled CSK to the summit of the IPL on five occasions, a testament to his exceptional leadership skills.

The incident may have momentarily tarnished Dhoni's reputation as 'Captain Cool,' but it serves as a reminder that even the most composed individuals can succumb to their emotions under immense pressure. However, Dhoni's legacy as one of the most successful and respected captains in cricket history remains intact.