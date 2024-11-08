Advertisement
CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

When Will ICC Announce Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule? Will India Travel To Pakistan? Here's What We Know

According to sources, Pakistan has been grouped with India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in Group A, with Group B featuring powerhouse teams like England, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Cricket fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the schedule announcement for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Scheduled for release on November 11, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to unveil the timeline for this highly anticipated tournament in Pakistan. With the event slated to kick off on February 19, 2025, preparations are in full swing across three host cities—Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. Yet, questions loom large over India’s participation, which remains unconfirmed due to ongoing political and security concerns.

Champions Trophy 2025: A Grand Return to Pakistan

The Champions Trophy, one of cricket’s most prestigious tournaments, will return after an eight-year hiatus, and Pakistan, a historic cricketing nation, has the honor of hosting it. This grand event is set to showcase the best teams, with matches held in iconic stadiums, and fans are hoping for intense rivalries and memorable performances.

According to sources, Pakistan has been grouped with India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in Group A, with Group B featuring powerhouse teams like England, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan. While the tournament promises thrilling encounters, the eagerly awaited India-Pakistan match has everyone’s attention. The latest reports suggest that this marquee clash is scheduled for March 1 in Lahore. However, India’s participation is still in doubt, as BCCI is awaiting government clearance amid tense diplomatic relations between the two countries.

ICC’s Grand Unveiling in Lahore

Adding to the excitement, an ICC delegation is set to visit Lahore from November 10-12 to assess event arrangements and coordinate with local authorities. During this visit, the ICC plans a ceremonial schedule release, which will be attended by prominent cricket personalities, officials, and key stakeholders. This high-profile event is anticipated to be a celebration of the sport, symbolizing cricket’s unifying power and reinforcing Pakistan’s cricketing heritage.

In line with the preliminary schedule, Pakistan will open the tournament against New Zealand in Karachi, while the final is slated for March 9 in Lahore, with a reserve day on March 10 to accommodate any delays. With India’s matches tentatively set for Lahore, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for a positive response from India, as the prospect of an India-Pakistan face-off adds immeasurable excitement to the tournament.

India’s Participation in Question: The Push for a Hybrid Model

Despite the ICC’s ambitious plans, India’s participation remains uncertain, with the BCCI taking a cautious approach. Given the tense socio-political dynamics between India and Pakistan, the BCCI has submitted India’s participation decision for government review, citing security concerns as a critical factor. Recently, there has been extensive dialogue between the BCCI and ICC regarding alternative solutions, including a hybrid model.

Under this proposed model, India would play their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in the UAE, potentially in Dubai or Sharjah, similar to the arrangement for the Asia Cup 2023, where India’s matches were held in Sri Lanka. This hybrid arrangement is seen as a diplomatic compromise, allowing India to participate without directly playing in Pakistan. Reports indicate that the PCB, though initially reluctant, has agreed to this arrangement if it ensures India’s participation, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to hosting a successful event despite logistical challenges.

The Role of BCCI and PCB in the Scheduling Decision

The scheduling delay, primarily due to BCCI’s pending decision, has been a topic of considerable discussion. The PCB has reportedly urged the ICC to push BCCI for a definitive answer, as the tournament is just months away. The PCB is said to have requested that the BCCI provide a written commitment regarding India’s participation status, enabling both boards to move forward with a clear plan. Meanwhile, the ICC has assured Pakistan that it is prepared for contingencies if India declines, including a revised budget and logistical adjustments.

Jay Shah, who chairs the ICC, has been instrumental in discussions with the PCB, aiming to strike a balance between security assurances and cricket diplomacy. Both boards are aware of the Champions Trophy’s significance in restoring Pakistan’s hosting reputation and enhancing cricket’s reach in the region.

