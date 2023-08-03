Who Is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani Actress Who Is In Alleged Extramarital Affair With Shoaib Malik

In 2022, the rumours of divorce between Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza was quite rife. The sources claimed that their divorce was only a matter of time as the husband and wife were busy with some complicated paperwork related to separation. However, nothing came out of the rumours. Sania retired from the sport in January this year. Shoaib had congratulated her even in her retirement and for such a stellar career. But the rumours have been reignited again after Shoaib changed his Instagram bio, removing the bit 'Husband to a Superwoman' from it.

Back in 2022, the reason for the breakup of marriage between Shoaib and Sania was reported to be cricketer's extra-marital affair with a Pakistani actress. She is Ayesha Omar.

The rumours of extra-marital affair started thanks to a bold photoshoot of the Pakistani cricketer with Ayesha that went viral on social media. It is believed that the photoshoot led to Sania allegedly losing her trust in Shoaib.

Who is Ayesha Omar?

Ayesha is an actress and YouTuber in Pakistan. She is known for her leading role in several television serials including 'Kollege Jeans', 'Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay', 'Meri Zaat Zara e Beneshan', 'Dil Ko Manana Aya Nahi', 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai', 'Bulbullay', 'Meri Gudiya', 'Mera Dard Bezuban', and many more. It has been reported that Ayesha is among the highest-paid actress in Pakistani film industry. She also runs a popular YouTube channel.

Ayesha started her movies career with the lead role in romantic-comedy 'Karachi Se Lahore' in 2015. Her second film was playing supporting characters in a war film 'Yalghaar' (2017) and the drama 'Kaaf Kangana' (2019). Ayesha has over 5.5 million followers on Instagram and keeps her fans hooked with latest updates from the match.

It will interesting to see how the actress reacts to the current rumours that she is being linked romantically with Shoaib. Last year, she had not reacted on the alleged extra-marital relationship between her and Shoaib. Sania and Shoaib too have continued to remain mum on the matter.