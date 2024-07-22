In a recent interview that has captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam shared his admiration for South African legend AB De Villiers. During a conversation on De Villiers' official YouTube channel, Babar was asked to name the best batter he has played against. Without hesitation, he chose De Villiers, leaving the former Proteas star both flattered and amused.

A Moment of Humble Admiration



The interaction was nothing short of delightful. When De Villiers, a cricketer revered for his innovative batting and sportsmanship, posed the question to Babar, the Pakistani skipper's answer was swift and clear. "It's you, AB," he said with a smile. De Villiers, known for his humility, tried to steer the conversation towards other active cricketers, but Babar stood firm in his admiration. "My answer remains AB De Villiers," he reiterated, adding a touch of heartfelt respect to the dialogue.



Facing the Toughest Bowler



The interview delved deeper into Babar Azam's cricketing experiences, revealing intriguing insights. When asked about the toughest bowler he has encountered, Babar named Australian pace sensation Pat Cummins. The recognition of Cummins' prowess is a testament to the high regard in which he is held within the cricketing community.



Celebrity Connections and Laughter



In a lighter vein, De Villiers humorously inquired about the most famous person in Babar's phonebook. The Pakistani captain's first thought was, of course, De Villiers himself. However, amid laughter and playful banter, Babar revealed that renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam holds that spot in his contacts. This light-hearted exchange added a personal touch to the interview, showcasing the camaraderie between the two cricketing greats.



PCB's Decision on NOCs: A Strategic Move

In related news, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently made headlines by refusing No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to key players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan for the Global T20 in Canada. This decision followed a similar refusal for Naseem Shah's participation in The Hundred, where he had a contract with Birmingham Phoenix.



Prioritizing National Commitments



The PCB's decision was based on Pakistan's packed cricketing schedule from August 2024 to March 2025. This period includes nine ICC World Test Championship matches and preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. A PCB statement emphasized the necessity of keeping these all-format players in optimal mental and physical condition for the demanding international calendar.



"The PCB had received NOC requests from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi for the Global T20 event, amongst other players. After taking into consideration Pakistan's busy and packed cricket calendar... it has been decided to decline their requests," read the statement released by the PCB on Friday night.



Workload Management for Peak Performance



Highlighting the PCB's commitment to player welfare, the statement continued, "The three are all-format cricketers and their services are expected to be required in the upcoming eight months... it is in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and the players that they skip the upcoming event in Canada so that they are in their best mental and physical shape for the season, which commences with the two-Test series against Bangladesh."