Who is Meghna Singh, India's debutant in 1st T20 vs Australia women at CWG 2022, know all about her HERE

Meghna Singh, the 28-year-old made her debut for India Women's cricket team at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

Meghna Singh, the 28-year-old made her debut for India Women's cricket team at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday (July 29) against Australia women's cricket team. Notably, Meghna was one of the three uncaped players in the India squad for the tour of Australia.

The Uttar Pradesh pacer used to wakeup at 4 am to go training since an young age and got her reward by getting selected for the women's team in all three formats. The fast bowler used to travel 24 kilometres from Kasba Kotwali to Nehru Stadium, Bijnore for UP.

Meghna Singh's impressive performance for India A against Sri Lanka helped her getting the spot in the squad. She is the second woman cricketer from UP behind Poonam Yadav to be representing India.

“It’s the best opportunity for her to make her presence felt and stake a claim for a berth in the Indian team for next year’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand. She has the ability. I am sure she will come up with a good show in Australia. She has a wonderful out swinger and is a handy batter too," her coach Lakshyaraj Tyagi said on Wednesday to Hindustantimes. (More to follow)

